Broadway on Ice: Watch Team USA Skate to Showtunes Gold!

Feb. 9, 2018  

Later today, NBC will present the Opening Ceremony of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, in primetime at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. Award-winning journalist Katie Couric returns to NBC to co-host the Opening Ceremony alongside primetime host Mike Tirico at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium.

As we prepare for this month of Olympics coverage, get to know Team USA's 2018 Olympic skaters with some of their past performances to songs you already know and love... showtunes!

Mirai Nagasu: 2018 US Nationals
Skating to: Miss Saigon medley

Karen Chen: 2015 GP Skate America
Skating to: Les Miserables medley

Alexa Scimeca and Chris Knierim: 2018 US Nationals
Skating to: Moulin Rouge medley/Ghost the Musical medley

Madison Chock and Evan Bates: 2014 US Nationals
Skating to: Les Miserables medley

For more information on live streaming, please go to: NBCOlympics.com/Live-Stream-Schedule


