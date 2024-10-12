Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Hugh Jackman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hugh's coming home! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Tony winner Hugh Jackman is set to perform a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall next year. In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, alongside other surprises from his career. Fans can expect a night of unforgettable music and performances in one of New York’s most storied venues.

Can't wait for his return to the stage? Hold yourself over with this playlist of classic Hugh Jackman. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Boy From Oz, The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Les MIserables, The Greatest Showman, and more!

