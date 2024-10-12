News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman's solo show will kick off the weekend of January 24, 2025 at Radio City Music Hall.

By: Oct. 12, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Hugh's coming home! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, Tony winner Hugh Jackman is set to perform a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall next year. In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, alongside other surprises from his career. Fans can expect a night of unforgettable music and performances in one of New York’s most storied venues.

LATEST NEWS

The Broadway Cast: Dancers Unite with Thayne Jasperson, Mattie Love & Nico deJesus
Is Grover's Corners a Real Place?
Photos: Stars Arrive for OUR TOWN Opening Night on Broadway
Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Hugh Jackman

Can't wait for his return to the stage? Hold yourself over with this playlist of classic Hugh Jackman. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Boy From Oz, The Music Man, Oklahoma!, Les MIserables, The Greatest Showman, and more!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s1950s1960s1970s1980s1990s2000s2010s and 2020s. Check out our favorite OverturesOpening numbers'I Want' songsAct 1 finalesEntr'actesAct 2 openers11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. And study up on the basics of Broadway with Broadway 101Broadway 201Broadway 301Broadway 401, and Never on Broadway.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!





Videos