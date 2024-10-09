Hugh Jackman Will Perform 'From New York, With Love' Concert Series at Radio City Musical Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hugh Jackman, the Academy Award® nominated and Tony, GRAMMY and Golden Globe winning performer, will perform a series of 12 concerts at Radio City Music Hall next year. These special shows will kick off the weekend of January 24, 2025, and will continue through select weekends in April, May, June, and July with the final shows on August 15 and 16.

In his first live concert series in five years, Jackman will perform songs from some of his most iconic roles, including The Boy From Oz, The Greatest Showman, and The Music Man, alongside other surprises from his career. Fans can expect a night of unforgettable music and performances in one of New York’s most storied venues.

This year brought Jackman a critically and commercially successful film Deadpool & Wolverine smashing box-office records, already cresting $1.3 billion worldwide. Jackman garnered an Academy Award® nomination, for Best Actor, for his performance as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables. Jackman’s standout performance also earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical, as well as Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award® nominations, for both Best Ensemble and Best Male Actor in a Leading Role, and a BAFTA Award nomination. For his role as P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman, Jackman received a GRAMMY for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for Visual Media. Sales for the soundtrack to the film broke records around the world and reached multi-platinum status in many countries including the UK and America.

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in The Music Man. His other Broadway credits include The River; Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway; A Steady Rain; and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002.

Hugh Jackman 'From New York, With Love' Performance Dates:

Fri Jan 24, 2025

Sat Jan 25, 2025

Fri Apr 18, 2025

Sat Apr 19, 2025

Fri May 23, 2025

Sat May 24, 2025

Fri Jun 20, 2025

Sat Jun 21, 2025

Fri Jul 18, 2025

Sat Jul 19, 2025

Fri Aug 15, 2025

Sat Aug 16, 2025

For the first chance at tickets, register for the artist presale at FromNYWithLoveHJ.com. Artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, October 15 at 10am ET. General public tickets for all 12 performances will begin on Friday, October 18 at 10am ET.