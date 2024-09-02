Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Elton John

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We've already known that the work of Elton John is hitting the stage this Broadway season, but we only just learned that we'll also see him soon on screen. It was announced last week that Disney+ will release Elton John: Never Too Late, a documentary centering on the iconic musician, on December 13.

This fall, John adds Tammy Faye to his theatre resume, which already includes his acclaimed work on The Lion King, Aida, Billy Elliot the Musical, and Lestat. Additionally, his musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada arrives in the West End this October.

Aside from his theatre work, John has achieved one diamond, 32 platinum or multi-platinum, and 21 gold albums, over 70 Top 40 hits, and he has sold more than 300 million records worldwide. He holds the record for the biggest selling single of all time, “Candle in The Wind 1997”, which sold over 33 million copies. Since launching his first tour in 1970, Elton has performed over 4,000 times in more than 80 countries.

While we await new recordings from his latest projects, jam to this playlist featuring his theatre work along with his songs as featured in musicals.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune by Elton John stands out to you.

