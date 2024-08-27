Elton John Documentary Debuting on Disney+ in December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Disney+ has set its streaming date for Elton John: Never Too Late, the documentary centering on the iconic musician. The film will be available to stream beginning on December 13, which follows its TIFF world premiere on September 6, 2024. Before launching on Disney+, the movie will receive a limited theatrical run on November 15 in the U.S. and U.K.

The documentary follows Elton John as he looks back on his life and the astonishing early days of his 50-year career in this emotionally charged, intimate and uplifting full-circle journey. As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today.

Directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish, Elton John: Never Too Late is produced by Rocket Entertainment and This Machine Filmworks for Disney Branded Television. Executive producers include Elise Pearlstein, Mark Blatty, Luke Lloyd Davies, Rachael Paley, Jane Cha Cutler, and John Battsek.

Elton John is the legendary singer/songwriter whose work has spanned six decades. His projects for the stage include The Lion King, Aida (for which he won a Tony Award), Billy Elliot, Tammy Faye, and The Devil Wears Prada. Elton John’s final North American concert, the Emmy®-winning “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium,” is available to stream now on Disney+.

Comments