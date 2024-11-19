TAMMY FAYE To Play Final Broadway Performance in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Almeida Theatre production of the new musical TAMMY FAYE will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 8. Upon closing, the production will have played 24 previews and 29 performances at the Palace Theater. Check out what the critics had to say about the new musical.



The musical, which features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold, began previews on Saturday, October 19th and officially opened on Thursday, November 14th. TAMMY FAYE is produced by Rocket Stage, Greene Light Stage, and James L. Nederlander.



TAMMY FAYE features two-time Olivier Award-winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye Bakker, two-time Tony Award-winner Christian Borle as Jim Bakker, and Two-time Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris as Jerry Falwell.



The production features scenic design by Bunny Christie, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Neil Austin, video design by Finn Ross, and sound design by Nick Lidster for Autograph. TAMMY FAYE features orchestrations by Mark Dickman and Tom Deering, and music supervision, arrangements, and additional music by Tom Deering. Casting is by C12 Casting/Carrie Gardner, Jillian Cimini. The Production Stage Manager is Timothy R. Semon. General Management is by Bespoke Theatricals.



TAMMY FAYE had its world premiere at London’s Almeida Theatre in Fall 2022, where it was nominated for four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical.

ABOUT TAMMY FAYE

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart. It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

