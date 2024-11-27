Video: Watch Katie Brayben Perform 'In My Prime Time' in TAMMY FAYE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out Katie Brayben's powerhouse performance of "In My Prime Time" from Elton John's Tammy Faye! pic.twitter.com/MhT5d6qJhq Tammy Faye (@TammyFayeBway) November 27, 2024

Watch Katie Brayben perform "In My Prime Time" in Tammy Faye on Broadway.

The act two opening number was written by legendary songwriter Elton John and Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears. The musical features a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold.

The production will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 8. Upon closing, it will have played 24 previews and 29 performances at the Palace Theater. Check out what the critics had to say about the new musical.

ABOUT TAMMY FAYE

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart. It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.