Video: TAMMY FAYE Cast Celebrates Opening Night

"The reason that we are here is that what [Tammy Faye] did, they way she delivered a pure message of love over hate- it's a message that we very much need right now," explained Christian Borle last week at the Palace Theatre. That message is being delivered by the cast of Tammy Faye- the new musical that just celebrated its opening night on Broadway.

"I think her legacy is important than ever," added leading lady, Katie Brayben. "That legacy of love, and inclusiveness, being nonjudgmental, not pushing anyone out... It's an arms-open approach. I think we need that more than ever."

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Watch more highlights from inside the big night in this video.