Broadway Jukebox: Musicals of the 2010s

Musicals of the last decade have taken the world by storm- tackling heavy issues, retelling classic stories, and creating genre-defying art that has shaped a whole new kind of Broadway audience. Study up on the great musicals of the 2010s with a playlist of 200 showtunes of the era.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Newsies, The Bridges of Madison County, American Idiot, Bright Star, Come From Away, Matilda, Kinky Boots, Fun Home, Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812, Waitress, and so many more!