Broadway Jukebox: Indie Broadway

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, the music of folk rock group The Avett Brothers is getting a Broadway makeover. A cast recording for Swept Away, which opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre just last month, is set to be released in early 2025. The show features some of Broadway's most indie-sounding songs showtunes, celebrating the band's authentic sound and raw vibe.

To celebrate, sing along to this playlist featuring 70 indie-style showstunes. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Spring Awakening, Once, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Illinoise, Alice By Heart, tick...tick... Boom!, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which indie-esque Broadway song stands out to you.

