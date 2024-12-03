SWEPT AWAY Original Broadway Cast Recording Will Be Released in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Original Broadway Cast Recording of the new Broadway musical Swept Away is coming soon! The album is set for digital release on Friday, February 7, 2025, with a physical CD release in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records. Swept Away features music and lyrics by The Avett Brothers and produced by Brian Usifer, Chris Miller, Will Van Dyke, and Madison Wells Live.

To pre-order the digital album, click here. Plus, check out a behind-the-scenes video here!

Track List:

Go to Sleep Hard Worker Nothin' Short of Thankful Swept Away Lord Lay Your Hand on My Shoulder Ain't No Man May It Last Murder in the City Complainte d'un Matelot Mourant A Gift for Melody Anne Through My Prayers Satan Pulls the Strings No Hard Feelings The Once and Future Carpenter

The new musical Swept Away officially opened at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St) on Tuesday, November 19.

A crew of sailors embark on a whaling expedition, braving the long days with hard work and strong whiskey. But when the ship capsizes, they're forced to look deep within themselves to help each other survive.

Featuring a score from The Avett Brothers, a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot).

The Swept Away ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

The Swept Away creative team includes Tony Award-winning set designer Rachel Hauck, Tony Award-winning Costume Designer Susan Hilferty, four-time Tony Award-winning lighting designer Kevin Adams, Tony Award-winning sound designer John Shivers, music arranger & orchestrator Chris Miller, music arranger & orchestrator/music supervisor Brian Usifer, music director Will Van Dyke, and casting director Jim Carnahan, Jillian Cimini, and Alexandre Bleau, CSA.

Swept Away is produced on Broadway by Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock and Madison Wells Live. Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Swept Away had sold out regional runs at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in early 2022, which was thrice extended, and at Arena Stage's Kreeger Theater at the Mead Center for American Theater in Washington, D.C. in the winter of 2023, as the highest grossing show in their Kreeger Theater. In total, Swept Away has captivated audiences from 50 states (plus the District of Columbia) and all over the globe as far as the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Japan.

World Premiere producer in 2022 by Berkeley Repertory Theatre (Johanna Phaelzer, Artistic Director; Susan Medak, Managing Director).