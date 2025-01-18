Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Great Outdoors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In just days, Indina Menzel will reurn to Broadway in Redwood- a new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. The production begins preview performances at the Nederlander Theatre on January 24.

In Redwood, Jesse seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

We're celebrating its arrival with a playlist that makes us feel one with nature. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Lion King, Hadestown, Godspell, Hair, Oklahoma!, Once on This Island, Pippin, South Pacific, The Secret Garden, The Sound of Music, and more!

