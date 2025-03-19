Idina Menzel Extends Broadway Run in REDWOOD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel has extended her run in Redwood, and will now star in the new musical through August 17, 2025. The show, which brings Menzel back to Broadway for the first time in a decade, opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.

Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.

In addition to Menzel, the cast of Redwood includes Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen) and Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX), with Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), John Hemphill (Dear Evan Hansen), Veronica Otim (& Juliet) and Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen).

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Matthew Armentrout (Wig Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Jennifer Weber (Dream Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Kenneth Ferrone is Associate Director and Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.