Idina Menzel Extends Broadway Run in REDWOOD

Menzel will now star in the new musical through August 17, 2025.
Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel has extended her run in Redwood, and will now star in the new musical through August 17, 2025. The show, which brings Menzel back to Broadway for the first time in a decade, opened at the Nederlander Theatre on February 13, 2025. Written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, Redwood is conceived by Landau and Menzel, with additional contributions by Menzel.
Redwood is a transportive new musical about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Jesse (Menzel) seems to have it all — a successful career and devoted family — until a life-altering event drives her far from everyone and everything she knows. When she finds herself at the foot of the redwoods in Northern California, a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever. Redwood explores the lengths — and heights — one travels to find strength, resilience and healing.
In addition to Menzel, the cast of Redwood includes Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen) and Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX), with Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), John Hemphill (Dear Evan Hansen), Veronica Otim (& Juliet) and Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen).
The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Matthew Armentrout (Wig Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Jennifer Weber (Dream Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Kenneth Ferrone is Associate Director and Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.
Redwood is produced on Broadway by Eva Price, Caroline Kaplan and Loudmouth Media, along with co-producers James L. Nederlander, Eilene Davidson Productions, Stacie & Steven Weisbrot, Colleen Cook, Ori Eisen, Jeff Selikoff, Kim & Alan Hartman, Cindy Citrone, Jeremiah J. Harris, Chandra Jessee, Red Yes Studio, Tenenbaum/Lippitt, Tom Tuft, Andrew & Heather Zuckerman, Fit Via Vi/Eric Gural, Frank Marshall, The Broadway Investor’s Club, Andrew Byrnes, Wendy Gillespie/Karen Tanz, Act Paper Scissors, BSL Partners, IPN, Michael Cassel Group, Jeff Chang/Rodrigo Fantini, Changed for Good LLC, Nicole Eisenberg, Larry & Jennifer Goichman, Sarah Harmon/Silly Bears Prod., David Harari/Sonia Friedman Productions, Susan Kidd, Jack Lane/Harriet Newman Leve, Stephanie March/Dan Benton, Nothing Ventured Prod./Rebelle Media, Markus Riegler, Mara Burros Sandler/Tracy Chutorian Semler, Dave Matthews, Jayne Baron Sherman, Jimmy Wilson/Will Carlyon, Sharpton Swindal Prod./Anna Gerb, Sara Bareilles and La Jolla Playhouse.