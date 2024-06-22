Broadway Jukebox: Broadway's Best Quartets

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three may be company, but four is a party! It takes four to sing through some of the greatest songs in the musical theatre canon. Grab your Broadway besties an belt through 50 of Broadway's best quarets!

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Songs for a New World, Hairspray, Newsies, Falsettos, Anastasia, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, Next to Normal, On the Town, Sweeney Todd, The Secret Garden and more.

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway quartet stands out to you.

