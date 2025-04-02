An unforgettable night of powerhouse vocals, big grooves, and Broadway favourites is coming to Cyril Clark Brampton.

Brampton On Stage is turning up the volume this spring with Re-Imagined: At The Corner of Broadway + Funk, an exhilarating fusion of show-stopping Broadway hits and the soulful, infectious rhythms of funk created by Music Director Darryn de Souza. Set for April 27, 2025 at 7 PM at the Cyril Clark Theatre, this genre-bending concert promises a high-energy evening that will have audiences grooving in their seats.

Featuring a stellar lineup of world-class vocalists and musicians, the show breathes new life into beloved Broadway classics with bold, funky arrangements and powerhouse performances. Taking the stage are Darryn de Souza, Kelly Holiff, KC Martinez, and Joema Frith, accompanied by a stellar band including Isaiah Gibbons, Miles Finlayson, and Erik Larson — a collective of dynamic talent guaranteed to deliver unforgettable musical moments.

Whether you’re a Broadway aficionado, a funk lover, or simply someone who enjoys a fresh twist on the familiar, Re-Imagined: A Theatre Concert offers a thrilling night out that celebrates the best of both worlds. Expect iconic songs, unexpected grooves, and a whole lot of soul.

Tickets are available now at bramptononstage.ca — don’t miss your chance to experience this one-night-only event.

About Brampton On Stage

Brampton On Stage presents enriching year-round programming for all ages at four vibrant venues: The Rose, LBP, Cyril Clark, and Garden Square. With a mission to foster an inspiring performing arts community, Brampton On Stage proudly supports local creative talent and reflects the spirit and diversity of the city. Together with artists and audiences, they believe in the transformative power of live performance.

