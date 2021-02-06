Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox: 60 Showtunes to Celebrate Black History Month!

Look no further for your Broadway soundtrack of February 2021.

Feb. 6, 2021  

This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that Black artists have made to the American theatre. Join us for Black History month as we shine a spotlight on some of the most influential theatre and theatre-makers from Broadway's past. Today, we're bringing you the soundtrack of your month- full of songs written and performed by some of Broadway's most prolific Black artists.

Enjoy songs from musicals like Ragtime, Ain't Misbehavin', Memphis, Motown, Caroline, Or Change, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple, Showboat, Fela!, Jelly's Last Jam, Raisin, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Wiz and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune celebrating Black History Month you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Check out our favorite Broadway overtures, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, bundle up for a Broadway snow day and get ready for Spring!

