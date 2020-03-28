Broadway Jukebox: 35 Showtunes Just in Time for Spring!

Soon it's gonna rain, but look to the rainbow, because everything's coming up roses!

Spring has officially sprung, and though we might not be able to enjoy its bounty outdoors, we can still sing about it! Below, we've curated a complete playlist about springtime. From April showers to May flowers, sing along to get your spirits up just in time for June start bustin' out all over!

Enjoy 35 showtunes from Spring Awakening, The Secret Garden, South Pacific, Funny Girl, The Producers, Once on This Island, Parade, Pippin and more!





