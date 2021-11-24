Broadway Grosses for Week Ending November 21, 2021

Click Here For The Full Grosses Table

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending November 21, 2021, a total of 32 shows played 227 performances at 80.47% capacity. Total attendance was 212,819 and total gross was $25,074,048.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 1,654 performances at 84% capacity, earning 198,618,070 with 1,602,239 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.