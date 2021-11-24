Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses for Week Ending November 21, 2021

Nov. 24, 2021  

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending November 21, 2021, a total of 32 shows played 227 performances at 80.47% capacity. Total attendance was 212,819 and total gross was $25,074,048.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 1,654 performances at 84% capacity, earning 198,618,070 with 1,602,239 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

