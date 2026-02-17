Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/15/26 - SIX Up in Attendance as New Queens Join

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/15/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: MARJORIE PRIME closed on 2/15. Due to a live-capture filming, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW did not have a regular public performance week. NYC Broadway Week began on 1/20 and ended on 2/12. Presidents' Day weekend fell within this week (Week 38). Please note that last season, Presidents' Day weekend fell within the next week (Week 39).



WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,867.

This week (week ending 2/15/2026), 27 shows played on Broadway, with 246,718 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,578,362. The average ticket price was $136.10. This represents 2 fewer shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 96.82%.

Attendance decreased by 3.91% compared to last week.

Overall grosses rose 11.30% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $136.10 was $18.59 higher than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,682,872

HAMILTON: $2,198,060

WICKED: $2,024,328

THE LION KING: $1,918,748

CHESS: $1,588,042

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

MARJORIE PRIME ($405,194)

BUG ($490,180)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($699,342)

SIX: THE MUSICAL ($752,888)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($760,865)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE GREAT GATSBY: $452,542

WICKED: $428,070

THE LION KING: $404,691

MJ: $350,975

HAMILTON: $349,162

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

BUG ($-69,587)

MARJORIE PRIME ($49,627)

RAGTIME ($76,554)

OH, MARY! ($82,661)

CHICAGO ($93,116)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

JUST IN TIME: $259.27

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $209.48

HAMILTON: $205.20

CHICAGO: $164.63

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $160.01

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($83.84)

MARJORIE PRIME ($92.05)

ALADDIN ($97.76)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($98.35)

DEATH BECOMES HER ($104.25)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 102.2%

HAMILTON: 101.1%

BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 100.8%

HADESTOWN: 100.7%

THE OUTSIDERS: 100.2%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

BUG (81.6%)

SIX: THE MUSICAL (85.1%)

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (87.5%)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (92.4%)

MARJORIE PRIME (94.7%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 1542

THE GREAT GATSBY: 1504

ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION: 986

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 807

MJ: 798

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

BUG (-411)

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-48)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.