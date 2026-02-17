Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/15/26 - SIX Up in Attendance as New Queens Join

View the latest Broadway Grosses
Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/15/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week: MARJORIE PRIME closed on 2/15. Due to a live-capture filming, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW did not have a regular public performance week. NYC Broadway Week began on 1/20 and ended on 2/12. Presidents' Day weekend fell within this week (Week 38). Please note that last season, Presidents' Day weekend fell within the next week (Week 39).
WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,867.
Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...
See video of the new queens of Six taking their bows HERE!
Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...
This week (week ending 2/15/2026), 27 shows played on Broadway, with 246,718 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,578,362. The average ticket price was $136.10. This represents 2 fewer shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 96.82%.
Attendance decreased by 3.91% compared to last week.
Overall grosses rose 11.30% compared to last week.
The average ticket price of $136.10 was $18.59 higher than last week.
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.
Videos