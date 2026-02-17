 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/15/26 - SIX Up in Attendance as New Queens Join

View the latest Broadway Grosses

Feb. 17, 2026
Click Here for More on BROADWAY GROSSES
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/15/26 - SIX Up in Attendance as New Queens Join Image

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/15/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: MARJORIE PRIME closed on 2/15. Due to a live-capture filming, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW did not have a regular public performance week. NYC Broadway Week began on 1/20 and ended on 2/12. Presidents' Day weekend fell within this week (Week 38). Please note that last season, Presidents' Day weekend fell within the next week (Week 39).                                
                                
WICKED had four performances with 1,807 seats and four performances with 1,926 seats this week, for a total capacity of 14,932. As this report cannot accommodate both capacities, the number of seats is displayed as 1,867.                                

Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

See video of the new queens of Six taking their bows HERE!

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...

This week (week ending 2/15/2026), 27 shows played on Broadway, with 246,718 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,578,362. The average ticket price was $136.10. This represents 2 fewer shows than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 96.82%.

Attendance decreased by 3.91% compared to last week.

Overall grosses rose 11.30% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $136.10 was $18.59 higher than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,682,872
  • HAMILTON: $2,198,060
  • WICKED: $2,024,328
  • THE LION KING: $1,918,748
  • CHESS: $1,588,042

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

  • MARJORIE PRIME ($405,194)
  • BUG ($490,180)
  • ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($699,342)
  • SIX: THE MUSICAL ($752,888)
  • TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($760,865)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

  • THE GREAT GATSBY: $452,542
  • WICKED: $428,070
  • THE LION KING: $404,691
  • MJ: $350,975
  • HAMILTON: $349,162

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

  • BUG ($-69,587)
  • MARJORIE PRIME ($49,627)
  • RAGTIME ($76,554)
  • OH, MARY! ($82,661)
  • CHICAGO ($93,116)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

  • JUST IN TIME: $259.27
  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $209.48
  • HAMILTON: $205.20
  • CHICAGO: $164.63
  • MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $160.01

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

  • ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION ($83.84)
  • MARJORIE PRIME ($92.05)
  • ALADDIN ($97.76)
  • TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($98.35)
  • DEATH BECOMES HER ($104.25)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

  • JUST IN TIME: 102.2%
  • HAMILTON: 101.1%
  • BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB: 100.8%
  • HADESTOWN: 100.7%
  • THE OUTSIDERS: 100.2%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

  • BUG (81.6%)
  • SIX: THE MUSICAL (85.1%)
  • ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION (87.5%)
  • TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (92.4%)
  • MARJORIE PRIME (94.7%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

  • SIX: THE MUSICAL: 1542
  • THE GREAT GATSBY: 1504
  • ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION: 986
  • TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 807
  • MJ: 798

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

  • BUG (-411)
  • MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-48)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos