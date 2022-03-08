Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Grosses for Week Ending March 06, 2022

Mar. 8, 2022  

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending March 06, 2022, a total of 19 shows played 149 performances at 78.18% capacity. Total attendance was 153,269 and total gross was $19,746,606.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 4,305 performances at 81% capacity, earning $519,521,959 with 4,190,154 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.

