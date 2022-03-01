Broadway Grosses for Week Ending February 27, 2022; Capacity Jumps Over 90%

Click Here for More Articles on BROADWAY GROSSES

As BroadwayWorld reported, the Broadway League has decided to release a report on Broadway's attendance, grosses, capacity and performances (but not per-show data, which is expected to return next season). BroadwayWorld will be bringing you the data weekly.

For the week ending February 27, 2022, a total of 19 shows played 145 performances at 92.08% capacity. Total attendance was 177,701 and total gross was $23,004,259.

Since Broadway has been reopen, shows have played 4,156 performances at 81% capacity, earning $499,775,353 with 4,036,885 total guests in attendance.

Since August, over two dozen Broadway shows have resumed performances following the year and a half shutdown due to the pandemic.