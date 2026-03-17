Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 17, 2026- First Look At HADESTOWN's New Leads and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re back with your daily dose of the biggest stories from the stage, and there’s plenty of news to get your week started. From major changes at a legendary venue to a new Broadway bracket challenge, here’s what’s making headlines:
- Big news in D.C. as the Kennedy Center announces a two-year closure for renovations, following a historic board decision.
- Over on Broadway, get your first look at the revamped principal cast in Hadestown, now in its seventh year at the Walter Kerr Theatre, featuring Joshua Colley, Jordan Tyson, and more.
- The brackets are heating up—vote in the third round of BroadwayWorld’s Best Movie Musical of All Time and help crown a winner!
- Don’t miss a special video interview with Tony winner Miriam Silverman as she reflects on her Broadway journey and the art of storytelling across stage and screen.
- Plus, take a peek inside rehearsal for the Broadway-bound musical Beaches with Jessica Vosk & Kelli Barrett, see Aubrey Plaza meet the new Six queens on Broadway, and check out Mark William’s album release show.
- In industry news, read up on the business behind national touring seasons, a major advertising agency acquisition, and award wins for Broadway publicity efforts.
With theater news, fun features, new photos, and reviews going up every day, make sure to stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for all the latest on and off the stage. Now, on with the show!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
Wednesday, March 18
CATS: The Jellicle Ball begins previews on Broadway
Becky Shaw begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Kennedy Center Board Votes To Shut Down For Two Years
The Kennedy Center’s board of trustees has approved a two-year closure of the Washington performing arts complex for renovations, according to reporting from CNN.
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Photos & Video: Joshua Colley, Jordan Tyson & More in HADESTOWN
You can now get a first look at photo and video of the all-new principal cast of Hadestown on Broadway. Hadestown is in its 7th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre. The cast currently features Joshua Colley, Jordan Tyson and more.
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Third Round Voting Open For BroadwayWorld's Best Movie Musical Of All Time Bracket
Voting is now open for the third round of BroadwayWorld's Annual Bracket! Which film is really the Best Movie Musical of all time? Our editors have selected the options, and now BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which movie musical deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Movie Musical!
|Must Watch
| Video: Miriam Silverman Unpacks the Nuance of Acting for Stage vs. Screen
by Robert Bannon
Tony Award winner Miriam Silverman joins me for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive to reflect on her unforgettable Broadway journey — from her acclaimed, Tony-winning performance in The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window to the whirlwind of awards season and what it means to be recognized by the theatre community at that level. Miriam opens up about the craft, the discipline, and the heart it takes to sustain a career rooted in powerful storytelling.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Rehearsals for BEACHES on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical at the Majestic Theatre. The production stars Jessica Vosk, Kelli Barrett and more.. (more...)
| Photos: Aubrey Plaza Visits The New Queens of SIX on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Aubrey Plaza and her sister, Renee Plaza, visited the new Queens of Six on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre. See photos of Aubrey and Renee with the cast of Six! . (more...)
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Photos: Mark William Performs 'If I Can Dream' Album Celebration Show
Photos: Highlights From the 98th Oscars: Barbra Streisand, MOULIN ROUGE! Reunion & More
Photos: Inside the MEXODUS Musical Showcase at SXSW with Brian Quijada and Nygel D. Robinson
|Industry Insights
by Ben Waterhouse
It’s the heart of Broadway Touring announcement season, where venues around the country announce what shows they are planning to present across the country over the next year. Over 50 venues have already announced their seasons for next year, and there are hundreds more still yet to come. . (more...)
CEO Matt Upshaw Acquires Advertising and Marketing Agency Serino Coyne
by Stephi Wild
Current CEO of Serino Coyne, Matt Upshaw, has assumed independent ownership of the advertising and marketing agency. Learn more about the acquisition here!. (more...)
SINNERS and THE PITT Among Winners at 63rd Annual ICG Publicists Awards
by Josh Sharpe
The 63rd Annual ICG Publicists Awards were recently unveiled, with major awards going to the publicity campaigns for Sinners and The Pitt, with Kate Hudson awarded the Motion Picture Showperson of the Year Award.. (more...)
Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the Carrollwood Cultural Center
by Peter Nason
We forgive any flaws in the production because, with Patty Smithey as Jesus and Evan Lomba as Judas, it's triumphant.. (more...)
Review: ANCIENT GREASE, The Vaults
by Franco Milazzo
At The Vaults, Ancient Grease arrives with impeccable comic timing. The leather-jacketed mythology of Grease has rarely been far from London’s cultural bloodstream. Indeed, the city has been particularly well supplied with it of late thanks to Secret Cinema, which mounted Grease: The Immersive Movie Musical in Battersea Park last year.. (more...)
Review: VIKINGS: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE, Dock X
by Franco Milazzo
After the recent avalanche of historical exhibitions which have stretched the “immersive” beyond the point of plausibility, is Vikings worth the trek to Dock X? . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
Michael James Scott Will Depart ALADDIN in May
by Stephi Wild
Michael James Scott, Aladdin’s longest-running Genie and an original cast member, will play his final performance Sunday, May 3. Learn more about Scott and Aladdin here!. (more...)
CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Launches Digital Lottery and Rush Policies
by Stephi Wild
Digital lottery and rush policies have been announced for the new Broadway production of the wildly acclaimed, award-winning CATS: The Jellicle Ball, which begins preview performances Wednesday, March 18.. (more...)
28 Off-Broadway Shows Will Offer $20 Tickets as Part of 20at20 Promotion
by Stephi Wild
28 Off-Broadway productions will participate in the 20th Anniversary edition of 20at20, the biannual celebration of Off-Broadway theater. Learn more about the participating shows here!. (more...)
THE FEAR OF 13 Launches In-Person Rush and Digital Lottery Policies
by Stephi Wild
In-person rush and digital lottery policies have been announced for the Broadway premiere of Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson.. (more...)
Full Cast Set for MEAN GIRLS Regional Premiere at La Mirada
by Chloe Rabinowitz
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have revealed full casting for the Southern California regional theatre premiere of Mean Girls, book by Tina Fey.. (more...)
AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE HOLLOW Will Embark on UK & Ireland Tour Beginning in October
by Stephi Wild
Producers Fiery Angel and director Lucy Bailey partner once again to bring one of Agatha Christie's most psychologically charged mysteries to the stage. Learn more here!. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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