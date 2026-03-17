Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 17, 2026- First Look At HADESTOWN's New Leads and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 17, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Picked For You

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! We’re back with your daily dose of the biggest stories from the stage, and there’s plenty of news to get your week started. From major changes at a legendary venue to a new Broadway bracket challenge, here’s what’s making headlines:

With theater news, fun features, new photos, and reviews going up every day, make sure to stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for all the latest on and off the stage. Now, on with the show!