Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/11/22

Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: KPOP (28.5%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (25.9%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (18.8%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (14.7%), 1776 (13.1%), CHICAGO (10.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (8.7%), BEETLEJUICE (6.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (6.4%), & JULIET (5.9%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (5.7%), A STRANGE LOOP (5.7%), HAMILTON (5.5%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (5.3%), THE PIANO LESSON (4.9%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (4%), ALADDIN (3.9%), THE LION KING (3.8%), HADESTOWN (3.5%), INTO THE WOODS (3.4%), WICKED (3.3%), THE MUSIC MAN (2.7%), ALMOST FAMOUS (1.5%), TAKE ME OUT (1.4%), Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (1%), FUNNY GIRL (1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.1%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: AIN'T NO MO' (-22.4%), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-7.8%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-4.4%), THE COLLABORATION (-3.4%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-0.2%),

This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 283,548 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,217,001. The average ticket price was $131.25.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 7.38%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 9.81% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $131.25 is up $2.91 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

THE MUSIC MAN: $3,389,857

THE LION KING: $2,365,967

WICKED: $2,083,245

HAMILTON: $2,077,730

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $2,020,245



BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($160,076), AIN'T NO MO' ($164,592), 1776 ($261,523), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($264,965), KPOP ($281,757)

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: $435,543THE MUSIC MAN: $358,958WICKED: $258,452THE LION KING: $202,968A CHRISTMAS CAROL: $188,787

TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($-36,305), SIX ($-22,634), LEOPOLDSTADT ($-8,949), A STRANGE LOOP ($-8,097), HAMILTON ($-5,716)

THE MUSIC MAN: $275.98HAMILTON: $194.49FUNNY GIRL: $193.99THE LION KING: $176.59A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: $164.96

AIN'T NO MO' ($42.97), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($47.54), KPOP ($51.12), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($54.56), 1776 ($66.43)

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.2%HAMILTON: 100.9%THE MUSIC MAN: 100.7%KPOP: 100.3%MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.2%

AIN'T NO MO' (47%), TAKE ME OUT (51.1%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (52.3%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (64.3%), 1776 (68.1%)

SOME LIKE IT HOT: 3940OHIO STATE MURDERS: 2579KPOP: 1566WICKED: 1414A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 1397

AIN'T NO MO' (-1830), A STRANGE LOOP (-296), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-282), LEOPOLDSTADT (-13),

