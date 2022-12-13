Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 12/11/22
Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: KPOP (28.5%), SOME LIKE IT HOT (25.9%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (18.8%), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (14.7%), 1776 (13.1%), CHICAGO (10.4%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (8.7%), BEETLEJUICE (6.8%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (6.4%), & JULIET (5.9%), KIMBERLY AKIMBO (5.7%), A STRANGE LOOP (5.7%), HAMILTON (5.5%), DEATH OF A SALESMAN (5.3%), THE PIANO LESSON (4.9%), A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL (4%), ALADDIN (3.9%), THE LION KING (3.8%), HADESTOWN (3.5%), INTO THE WOODS (3.4%), WICKED (3.3%), THE MUSIC MAN (2.7%), ALMOST FAMOUS (1.5%), TAKE ME OUT (1.4%), Mike Birbiglia: THE OLD MAN & THE POOL (1%), FUNNY GIRL (1%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (0.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (0.6%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (0.1%),
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: AIN'T NO MO' (-22.4%), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY (-7.8%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-4.4%), THE COLLABORATION (-3.4%), LEOPOLDSTADT (-0.2%),
This week, 35 shows played on Broadway, with 283,548 tickets sold and a total gross of $37,217,001. The average ticket price was $131.25.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 7.38%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 9.81% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $131.25 is up $2.91 compared to last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
THE MUSIC MAN: $3,389,857
THE LION KING: $2,365,967
WICKED: $2,083,245
HAMILTON: $2,077,730
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: $2,020,245
BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($160,076), AIN'T NO MO' ($164,592), 1776 ($261,523), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($264,965), KPOP ($281,757)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: $435,543
THE MUSIC MAN: $358,958
WICKED: $258,452
THE LION KING: $202,968
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: $188,787
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
TOPDOG / UNDERDOG ($-36,305), SIX ($-22,634), LEOPOLDSTADT ($-8,949), A STRANGE LOOP ($-8,097), HAMILTON ($-5,716)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE MUSIC MAN: $275.98
HAMILTON: $194.49
FUNNY GIRL: $193.99
THE LION KING: $176.59
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL: $164.96
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
AIN'T NO MO' ($42.97), BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY ($47.54), KPOP ($51.12), OHIO STATE MURDERS ($54.56), 1776 ($66.43)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA: 101.2%
HAMILTON: 100.9%
THE MUSIC MAN: 100.7%
KPOP: 100.3%
MJ THE MUSICAL: 100.2%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
AIN'T NO MO' (47%), TAKE ME OUT (51.1%), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (52.3%), OHIO STATE MURDERS (64.3%), 1776 (68.1%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
SOME LIKE IT HOT: 3940
OHIO STATE MURDERS: 2579
KPOP: 1566
WICKED: 1414
A CHRISTMAS CAROL: 1397
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
AIN'T NO MO' (-1830), A STRANGE LOOP (-296), TOPDOG / UNDERDOG (-282), LEOPOLDSTADT (-13), That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..
