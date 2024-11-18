Broadway Buying Guide: November 18, 2024- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Arrives on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld.

This Week's Top Broadway Shows

1) Maybe Happy Ending Buy Tickets from: $62 - Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss returns to Broadway alongside Helen J Shen in the new romantic musical comedy Maybe Happy Ending. Inside a one-room apartment in the heart of Seoul, Oliver lives a happily quiet life listening to jazz records and caring for his favorite plant. But what else is there to do when you’re a Helperbot 3, a robot that has long been retired and considered obsolete? When his fellow Helperbot neighbor Claire asks to borrow his charger, what starts as an awkward encounter leads to a unique friendship, a surprising adventure, and maybe even…love? Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award, Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet. Helmed by visionary director and Tony Award winner Michael Arden, with a dazzling scenic design by Dane Laffrey and book, music, and lyrics by the internationally acclaimed duo Will Aronson and Hue Park, Maybe happy Ending is a fresh, original musical about the small things that make any life worth living.

2) Hamilton Buy Tickets from: $124 - History has its eyes on Hamilton. It's been almost one decade since this non-stop phenomenon arrived on Broadway, and there is no sign of it slowing down anytime soon. Hamilton is a groundbreaking musical that has made history in redefining the American musical theater landscape by telling the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of the Founding Fathers of the United States. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, this musical integrates hip-hop, R&B, and traditional show tunes to narrate Hamilton's rise to the nation's first Treasury Secretary. Based on Ron Chernow's biography, the musical explores themes of ambition, legacy, and the complexities of the American Revolution through a diverse cast that reflects the multicultural society of today and illustrates the political and personal struggles that shaped the early years of the United States. Hamilton follows the life of Alexander Hamilton, a young, scrappy and hungry immigrant from the Caribbean who rises to become a key figure in the founding of the United States. Starting as a penniless orphan, Hamilton makes his mark as a fiery writer and joins the American Revolution, working closely with George Washington. After the war, he helps shape the new government as the first Secretary of the Treasury, where his vision of a strong, centralized economy clashes with political rivals like Thomas Jefferson. The story also delves into Hamilton’s personal life, including his marriage to Eliza Schuyler, a high-profile affair, and a turbulent friendship-turned-rivalry with Aaron Burr, which culminates in a fatal duel. Since its Broadway debut in 2015, Hamilton has received widespread acclaim and numerous awards, ...

3) & Juliet Buy Tickets from: $58 - Shakespeare's greatest tragedy gets a rewrite in a new musical that has audiences feeling the love. Now in its third year on Broadway, & Juliet is a musical dance party that will dare you not to sing along. What's it all about? What if Juliet didn't die? That should almost be the start of the play! & Juliet is a multi-generational story of self-discovery, empowerment and love, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love - on her terms. Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. While the story is a new experience even for the most ardent fans of the Bard, the show's score is a fresh take on some of the best-known pop music of the past three decades. Juliet's adventure bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators. & Juliet reimagines iconic pop songs you know and love—in ways you’ll never expect. Featuring “Since U Been Gone,” “Larger Than Life,” “…Baby One More Time,” “I Want It That Way,” “It’s Gonna Be Me,” “Roar,” “It’s My Life,” and more. The story comes from the mind of David West Read- the Emmy-winning writer of Schitt's Creek, features direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber. The jukebox musical first found life in the UK, where it premiered in Manchester before transferring to the ...

4) A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical Buy Tickets from: $75 - Louis Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as trumpeter and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom. A Wonderful World tells the story of Armstrong’s blazing musical career from the perspective of his four wives, who each had a unique impact on his life.

5) Gypsy Buy Tickets - According to The New York Times, “Audra McDonald has become to the American theater what Meryl Streep is to film — a star of unstinting polish and versatility. Ms. McDonald embosses any production in which she appears with a good-value guarantee.” GYPSY reunites George C. Wolfe, whom The New Yorker calls “a titan of the American theatre,” with Audra McDonald, after their collaboration on the 2016 Tony-nominated production of Shuffle Along, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. The Tony Awards Administration Committee recently announced that this June, George C. Wolfe will receive the 2024 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre. Since GYPSY premiered on Broadway in 1959, starring Ethel Merman, many of the greatest performers in Broadway history have taken on the iconic role of “Rose”: Angela Lansbury in 1974, Tyne Daly in 1989, Bernadette Peters in 2003, and Patti LuPone in 2008. Now… it’s Audra’s turn.

6) Chicago Buy Tickets from: $75 - Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids. A true New York City institution, Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway history.

7) Tammy Faye Buy Tickets from: $62 - The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart. It’s the 1970s. As satellites broadcast brand-new cable programming into American homes, millions fall in love with Tammy Faye Bakker – the charismatic wife of pastor Jim Bakker. Together, they build a nationwide congregation that puts the fun back into faith. But, even as Tammy dazzles on screen, jealous rivals plot behind the scenes, threatened by her determination to lead with love. Wrapped in a joyful and deliriously fun score that could only come from Elton John, with lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning playwright James Graham, and directed by Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold, TAMMY FAYE shines a sparkling light on the generous, loving, often lonely soul behind the illustrious lashes. Reprising their celebrated West End performances, the divine cast is led by two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben as Tammy Faye and Olivier and Tony Award® nominee Andrew Rannells as Jim Bakker.

8) Wicked Buy Tickets from: $124 - Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.​ Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, has captivated audiences on Broadway for over 20 years, offering a fresh perspective on the classic Wizard of Oz tale.​Based on the book by Gregory Maguire, the musical centers on the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin, and Glinda, a popular and ambitious girl who embraces the spotlight. As they navigate school, politics, and social expectations, their paths diverge, eventually leading Elphaba to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda to assume the role of the Good Witch. Through this journey, Wicked delves into questions of friendship, self-identity, and the true nature of good and evil, all while shedding light on familiar characters from Oz in surprising ways.​A​fter opening on Broadway in 2003, Wicked earned three Tony Awards, as well as a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. The original Broadway cast featured powerhouse performances from Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda, who both received critical acclaim for their portrayals​, and whose careers shot to superstardom as a result. Together, they brought Stephen Schwartz’s memorable score to life with songs like​ "Defying Gravity," "Popular," “For Good,” “No Good Deed,” and “I’m Not That Girl,” which have since become standards in musical theater. As Wicked continues its successful Broadway run, a highly anticipated film adaptation is set to bring the beloved musical ...

9) The Hills of California Buy Tickets from: $62 - Following their triumphant production of The Ferryman, Tony®-winning Playwright Jez Butterworth and Oscar and Tony-winning Director Sam Mendes reunite for The Hills of California. In the sweltering heat of a 1970s summer, the Webb sisters return to their childhood home in Blackpool, an English seaside town, where their mother Veronica lies dying upstairs. Gloria and Ruby now have families of their own. Jill never left. And Joan? No one’s heard from her in twenty years… but Jill insists that their mother’s favorite won’t let them down this time. The run-down Sea View Guest House is haunted by bittersweet memories of amusement park rides and overdue bills. Back in the 1950s, each night the girls rehearse their singing act, managed by their fiercely loving single mom. But when a record producer offers a shot at fame and a chance to escape, it will cost them all dearly.

10) Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club Buy Tickets from: $74 - Willkommen. Bienvenue. Welcome to the Kit Kat Club. Home to an intimate and electrifying new production of CABARET. Experience this groundbreaking musical like never before. The denizens of the Kit Kat Club have created a decadent sanctuary Inside Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, where artists and performers, misfits and outsiders rule the night. Step inside their world. This is Berlin. Relax. Loosen up. Be yourself. London’s hottest ticket arrives on Broadway this Spring with Academy® and Tony Award® winner Eddie Redmayne reprising his Olivier Award-winning performance as the Emcee, and introducing Gayle Rankin as the Toast of Mayfair, Sally Bowles. CABARET has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff – based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

This Week's Top Off-Broadway Shows

1) Strategic Love Play Buy Tickets - After matching online, two strangers—Heléne Yorke (“The Other Two”) and Michael Zegen (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)—meet in real life. The vibe is off, and the conversation is a mess. Yet something is keeping them in their seats. What begins as a typical date off the apps spirals into something unexpected in a bold new production of Strategic Love Play, the show that sold out in London and took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm. From “Succession” writer Miriam Battye and director Katie Posner comes the New York debut of the award-winning, razor-sharp “comedic tour de force” (The Guardian) that The Evening Standard calls “as gripping as a friend’s rapid-fire texts from a disastrous first date."

2) We Live in Cairo Buy Tickets - Inspired by the young Egyptians who took to the streets amidst the throes of the Arab Spring, We Live in Cairo follows six student activists using their street art, photography and song to overthrow a regime older than they are. Winner of the Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theater, this soaring new musical from Jonathan Larson Grant winners and NYTW Usual Suspects Daniel & Patrick Lazour journeys from the jubilation of the Tahrir Square protests through the aftermath of the years that followed. As escalating division and violence lead to a military crackdown, the young revolutionaries of Cairo must weigh the cost of how—or even whether—to keep their dreams of change alive. Obie Award winner and NYTW Usual Suspect Taibi Magar (The Half-God of Rainfall) directs.

3) Teeth Buy Tickets from: $37 - *Teeth* is a sharp tale of revenge and transformation that tears through a culture of shame and repressed desire one delightfully unhinged song at a time. The musical follows Dawn O’Keefe, an evangelical Christian teen struggling to be an exemplar of purity amongst her community of fellow Promise Keeper Girls. Her stepbrother, Brad - alienated by his repressive upbringing in the community led by his fanatical Pastor father and intrigued by the online camaraderie of the Truthseeker men’s support group—is haunted by an indelible incident from his and Dawn’s past. As Dawn’s desires become tested and twisted by the men in her life, she discovers a deadly secret not even she understands: when men violate her, her body bites back—literally. Crackling with irrepressible desire and ancient rage, *Teeth* is a dark horror comedy conjuring the legend of one girl whose sexual curse may also be her salvation.

4) The Big Gay Jamboree Buy Tickets from: $43 - From the Oscar-nominated producer of BARBIE and the delulu creator of the Off-Broadway hit TITANIQUE comes THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE, a big new musical comedy that’s pushing the envelope…and the gay agenda. Help! Stacey’s fallen into a musical and she can’t get out. Last night, she got a little bit blackout drunk. This morning, she woke up in some b*tch ass Music Man world where everybody keeps bursting into song & dance, and where gay still just means happy. Maybe it’s a dream. Maybe it’s an allergic reaction to her birth control. Or maybe it’s Maybelline (don’t sue us! sponsor us? we’ll talk later). But if Stacey’s truly trapped inside a Golden Age musical, there’s only one way out: sing out! Or find the stage door. Whatever gets the most applause. Starring one of Vanity Fair’s “brightest stars of New York theatre” and the world’s second favorite Celine Dion, Marla Mindelle, The Big Gay Jamboree is here to make you laugh, make you cry laughing, and make you laugh crying.

5) The Devil's Disciple Buy Tickets from: $47 - Gingold Theatrical Group brings a thrilling adventure-comedy to New York for the first time in 18 years! G.B. Shaw’s electrifying play, set against the backdrop of the American Revolution, is a timely reminder of democracy’s fragility. With a colorful cast of characters, Shaw challenges us to stand up for our beliefs and actively engage in our community. This highly-charged production arrives just in time for the Presidential election, making it a must-see for anyone who values freedom and justice.

6) Little Shop of Horrors Buy Tickets from: $74 - Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

7) Walden Buy Tickets from: $44 - Theatrical rising star and O’Neill finalist Amy Berryman brings us an “intelligent, soulful drama” (The Guardian) about how vast the space can be between two people. In the near future, Stella and her fiancé, Bryan, are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie. Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella has left NASA behind. When they reunite, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between staying on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance. Directed by Tony Award®️ nominee Whitney White (Jaja's African Hair Braiding), Walden is a thrilling and engrossing new play that wrestles between the gravitational pulls of duty and desire.

8) Gatz Buy Tickets from: $250 - Ahead of the centennial of The Great Gatsby’s publication and more than a decade after its original Obie and Lortel Award-winning engagements, Elevator Repair Service’s *GATZ* returns to The Public for a thrilling and final New York City encore of the acclaimed production. One morning in the office of a mysterious small business, an employee finds a copy of The Great Gatsby in the clutter of his desk. He starts to read it out loud and doesn’t stop. At first his coworkers hardly notice. But after a series of strange coincidences, it’s no longer clear whether he’s reading the book, or the book is transforming him. Told over a single 6 1/2-hour production created by Elevator Repair Service and directed by Elevator Repair Service Artistic Director John Collins, GATZ is not a retelling of the Gatsby story but an enactment of the entire novel. Fitzgerald’s American masterpiece is delivered word for word, startlingly brought to life by a low- rent office staff amid their inscrutable business operations. Scott Shepherd reprises his award-winning role as the Narrator and is joined by most of the original New York cast. An event not to be missed and a last chance to see this theatrical and literary tour de force by one of the American theater’s most exciting and inventive companies.

9) Mama, I'm a Big Girl Now! Buy Tickets from: $84 - Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur (Hairspray), Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu), and Tony nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde) celebrate 20 years of Broadway hits, motherhood, and lifelong friendship. From Broadway Babies to Broadway Mamas! With 16 Broadway shows and over 300 episodes of television between them, this trio has truly done it all! From “Beetlejuice” to “Big Brother,” “Mean Girls” to “Legally Blonde,” “Dancing with the Stars” to “Beauty and the Beast,” “Wicked” to “Gypsy,” and even the Country Music Awards! The three met while originating the roles of Tracy, Penny and Amber in the Tony Award winning show Hairspray! They spend the evening revisiting the show that helped launch their careers and lifetime friendship, all while singing hits from the shows that made you fall in love with them. Join these powerhouse performers on a hilarious and meaningful musical journey about their origins, friendships, careers, and becoming mamas themselves. For decades, they performed as teenagers on stage, now see the fully bloomed divas they’ve become in “Mama, I’m a Big Girl Now.” A night of Broadway music and stories you will never forget.

10) Drag: The Musical Buy Tickets from: $48 - In DRAG: The Musical, two Drag Houses, both alike in indignity, vie for supremacy in a wig-snatching journey of fashion, family, and forgiveness. After a bitter split, two estranged queens bring their already simmering tensions to a boiling point when they open competing clubs. In this queen-eat-queen tale of spite and survival, there’s only one rule: No Lip Synching Allowed. Entertainment Weekly calls it, “drag at its best” and BroadwayWorld raves, “They hit the ball out of the park. Rowdy fun with the glamor of a Broadway musical.” The “epic cast of drag, theater, and LGBTQ+ icons” (Entertainment Tonight) features Alaska Thunderf*ck (through 1/11/25), Jujubee, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, J. Elaine Marcos and features New Kids on the Block’s, Joey McIntyre (through 11/24/24).