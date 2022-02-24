Broadway Actors You Should Know in THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Click Here for More Articles on THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

Prime Video's hit comedy series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for its fourth season!

It's 1960 and change is in the air. Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft-and the places it takes her-creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.

The series features an impressive amount of Broadway talent, including returning cast members Tony Shalhoub, Stephanie Hsu, and Jane Lynch, and new guest stars like Gideon Glick, Kelly Bishop, and more.

Check out BroadwayWorld's guide to Broadway actors in the fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and how you know them!

Tony Shalhoub made his Broadway debut in the 1985 revival of The Odd Couple. His other Broadway credits include The Heidi Chronicles, Conversations With My Father, Lend Me A Tenor, Golden Boy, Act One, and The Price. He recently won a Tony Award for his performance as Tewfiq in The Band's Visit.

Marin Hinkle made her Broadway debut in the 1995 revival of The Tempest. She has also been seen in A Thousand Clowns and Electra.

Michael Zegen made his Broadway debut in A View From the Bridge in 2015. He was recently seen as Al Manners in 2021's Trouble In Mind.

Caroline Aaron made her Broadway debut in the 1985 production of The Iceman Cometh. She has also been seen in Social Security, I Hate Hamlet, and Relatively Speaking.

Stephanie Hsu originated the role of Christine in Be More Chill at Two River, the show's Off-Broadway run, and the Broadway production. She made her Broadway debut as Karen Plankton in The Spongebob Musical.

Jane Lynch made her Broadway debut as Miss Hannigan in the 2012 Broadway revival of Annie. She will be seen as Mrs. Rosie Brice in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Giden Glick made his Broadway debut as Ernst in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening. He was also seen in Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Significant Other, and To Kill a Mockingbird. He also appeared as Seymour in the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Kirsten Wyatt made her Broadway debut as a standby in You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown. She has also been seen in Urinetown, High Fidelity, Grease, Elf, and Annie.

Brandon Uranowitz is a two-time Tony Award nominee for his performances in An American in Paris and Falsettos. He was also seen in Baby It's You!, Prince of Broadway, The Band's Visit, and Burn This.

Alexander has appeared in several Broadway musicals, including Jerome Robbins' Broadway in 1989, for which he won the Tony Award as Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. He has also been seen in Merrily We Roll Along, The Rink, Broadway Bound, Accomplice, and Fish in the Dark.

Santino Fontana made his Broadway debut in the 2006 revival of Sunday in the Park With George. Since then, he has appeared in Billy Elliot, Brighton Beach Memoirs, A View From the Bridge, The Importance of Being Earnest, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Act One, and Hello, Dolly!. He most recently won a Tony Award for his performance in Tootsie.

James Monroe Iglehart has been seen on Broadway in Memphis, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Hamilton, and Aladdin. He can currently be seen as Billy Flynn in Chicago.

Christopher Fitzgerald appeared on Broadway in Amour, Young Frankenstein, Wicked, Finian's Rainbow, The Merchant of Venice, An Act of God, and Chicago. He was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance as Ogie in Waitress and can currently be seen as David in Company.

Jackie Hoffman made her Broadway debut in the original cast of Hairspray. Since then, she has been seen in Xanadu, The Addams Family, On the Town, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Veanne Cox has been seen on Broadway in Smile, Company, The Dinner Party, Caroline or Change, La Cage aux Folles, A Free Man of Color, and An American In Paris.

Kelly Bishop's breakout role was Sheila in Michael Bennett's A Chorus Line for which she garnered Tony and Drama Desk awards. She also appeared in Precious Sons, Six Degrees of Separation, Bus Stop, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, Proposals, and Anything Goes.

Most recently seen as Hans in Frozen, Joe Carroll has been seen on Broadway in Cinderella, Bandstand, Romeo and Juliet, and Once.

Susan Blackwell is known for originating the role of Susan in [title of show]. She has also been seen in The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

Allie Trimm is the current standby for Glinda in the Broadway production of Wicked. She made her Broadway debut as Patrice in 13 and was also seen as Kim McAfee in the 2009 revival of Bye Bye Birdie.

Josh Lamon made his Broadway debut in the 2009 Broadway revival of Hair. He has also been seen in Elf the Musical, Finding Neverland, Groundhog Day, and, most recently, The Prom.

She was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play in 2015 for her performance in Hand to God and the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2019 for her performance in Tootsie. Other Broadway credits include On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, Avenue Q, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: