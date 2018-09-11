Brief 9/11: Jennifer Simard Joins MEAN GIRLS, Ryan McCartan Joins WICKED, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Cast And Dates Announced For 13th Touring Season of JERSEY BOYS

by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2018

Casting and tour dates have been announced for the 2018-19 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The cast will be led by Jonathan Cable (Nick Massi), Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Corey Greenan (Tommy DeVito) and Jonny Wexler (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.. (more...)

2) Nathan Amzi Joins The Cast Of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL At Theatre Royal Haymarket

by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2018

Heathers the Musical will welcome Nathan Amzi (Aladdin, In The Heights, Rock of Ages, The Voice UK) to Westerberg High for the first time at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Nathan will be joining Carrie Hope Fletcher in the smash-hit musical until the end of the semester on 24 November.. (more...)

3) No More Waiting! THE BAND'S VISIT Recoups on Broadway

by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2018

Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT has recouped its $8.75 million capitalization on Broadway. The new musical began performances on October 7, 2017 and officially opened on November 9, 2017 on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).. (more...)

4) TITANIC May Be Sailing to Broadway with Eric Schaeffer at the Helm

by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2018

According to a recent Equity casting notice, a revival of Titanic may be setting course for Broadway in the 2019-2020 season.. (more...)

5) Tony Goldwyn Helmed PAL JOEY to Hold Lab in November

by BWW News Desk - September 10, 2018

In December of 2017 it was revealed that Tony Goldwyn was directing a new revival of Pal Joey, aiming to make it to Broadway in 2018. An Equity casting notice has just gone out seeking at new Joey for an upcoming lab to be presented in November. Richard LaGravenese pens the revised book.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Ryan McCartan joins the cast of WICKED as Fiyero beginning tonight!

-Jennifer Simard joins the cast of MEAN GIRLS as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George beginning tonight!

-Rosemary Harris joins the cast of MY FAIR LADY as Mrs. Higgins beginning tonight!

Set Your DVR...

-Brian Tyree Henry will appear on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON tonight!

What we're geeking out over: John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Tim Rice Talk JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Backstage at the Emmys

What we're watching: Get A Taste of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Tour In Rehearsal

Social Butterfly: HEAD OVER HEELS Cast Kick Off the 11th Season of Broadway Sessions

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adriane Lenox, who turns 62 today!

Adriane Lenox received the 2005 Tony Award for Doubt: A Parable, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play. She received Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations for her role in After Midnight in 2014.

She has also appeared as "Hattie" in the Broadway revival of Kiss Me, Kate; Caroline, or Change; Funny Girl and Dreamgirls. Adriane made her breakthrough through her Obie Award-winning performance in off-Broadway's Dinah Was. Her television credits include: "Lipstick Jungle," "Law & Order: SVU," "Third Watch" and "Law & Order."

