Ryan McCartan Joins WICKED As Fiyero Beginning September 11

Beginning Tuesday, September 11, Ryan McCartan will assume the role of Fiyero in the Broadway production of Wicked.

Ryan McCartan will make his Broadway debut in Wicked. He previously appeared off-Broadway in the original cast of Heathers: The Musical as JD. McCartan's TV and film credits include starring as Brad in Fox's remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show and as Diggie on Disney Channel's "Live & Maddie," among other numerous guest starring roles.

Mr. McCartan joins a cast which currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, and Martin Moran as Dr. Dillamond. The role of Fiyero is currently being played by Curt Hansen, who will give his final performance on Broadway on Sunday, September 9th.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as, "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage."

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 14 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about Wicked, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You