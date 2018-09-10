TITANIC May Be Sailing to Broadway with Eric Schaeffer at the Helm

According to a recent Equity casting notice, a revival of Titanic may be setting course for Broadway in the 2019-2020 season.

Signature Theatre's Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer (Broadway's Gigi, Follies,Million Dollar Quartet) tackled Maury Yeston's (Nine) and Peter Stone's (1776) Tony Award-winning musical about the heart-stopping and riveting ride through the final moments of Titanic's fateful journey back in the winter of 2017.

The creative team includes choreography by Matthew Gardiner and music direction by James Moore. Laura Stanczyk serves as casting director.

The show will feature a 20-person ensemble.

Titanic most recently made headlines with Serenbe Playhouse's unique production where a ship was sunk each night.

In 1997, Titanic won 5 Tony Awards including best musical.

