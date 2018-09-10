WATCH: Get A Taste of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Tour In Rehearsal

Click Here for More Articles on CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is gearing up to take the show on the road! BroadwayWorld was able to film inside the rehearsal room to bring you a sneak peek of the upcoming tour! Enjoy three wonderfully sweet filled numbers performed by the North American Touring company.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

"The Candy Man"

They will be joined by James Young as Grandpa Joe, Amanda Rose as Mrs. Bucket, Jessica Cohen as Veruca Salt, Madeleine Doherty as Mrs. Teavee, Kathy Fitzgerald as Mrs. Gloop, Nathaniel Hackmann as Mr. Salt, Daniel Quadrino as Mike Teavee, David Samuelas Mr. Beauregarde, Brynn Williams as Violet Beauregarde, Matt Wood as Augustus Gloop.

The 36-member cast also includes Sarah Bowden, Elijah Dillehay, Alex Dreschke, Jess Fry, David R. Gordon, Chavon Hampton, Sabrina Harper, Benjamin Howes, Karen Hyland, Lily Kaufmann, David Paul Kidder, Jennifer Jill Malenke, Joe Moeller, Tanisha Moore, Claire Neumann, Caylie Rose Newcom, Joel Newsome, Kevin Nietzel, Kristin Piro, Clyde Voce, Armando Yearwood Jr., and Borris Anthony York.

For a complete list of tour dates and additional cast information, please visit: www.charlieonbroadway.com

With direction by Jack O'Brien, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by David Greig, choreography by Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features scenic and costume design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Basil Twist, orchestrations by Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

