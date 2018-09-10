VIDEO: John Legend, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Tim Rice Talk JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Backstage at the Emmys

Click Here for More Articles on JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE

Last night's 2018 Emmy Award wins for "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," have given Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, and John Legend EGOT status.

Watch a video below of the stars discussing the production and its wins!

NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert has won five Emmys during the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

The production won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special.

"Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" received 13 Emmy nominations. The remainder of the 70th Annual Emmy Awards winners will be announced on Monday, September 17 on NBC.

