She's a Cool Mom! Jennifer Simard Joins Cast of MEAN GIRLS, Kerry Butler Exits September 9

Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Disaster!, Hello, Dolly!) will join the cast of Mean Girls as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George beginning Tuesday, September 11.

Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler will play her final performance in these roles on Sunday, September 9.

Mean Girls began previews in March following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. Mean Girls will launch a National Tour in the fall of 2019.

Mean Girls features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

The cast is currently led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor, Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall. The cast also includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius R. Copes, Kevin Csolak, Ashley de la Rosa, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli, and Iain Young.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

