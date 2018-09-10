No More Waiting! THE BAND'S VISIT Recoups on Broadway

Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT has recouped its $8.75 million capitalization on Broadway. The new musical began performances on October 7, 2017 and officially opened on November 9, 2017 on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street).

"We are deeply grateful to the artists, collaborators and colleagues who have worked with us tirelessly to bring The Band's Visit to Broadway," said producers Orin Wolf, John Styles and John Hart. "It has brought us all such joy to see audiences connect with this story of strangers finding common ground through small acts of kindness."

The Band's Visit is tied in third place for the most Tony Awards for a single show, behind The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11), tied with Hello, Dolly! and Billy Elliot; and is one of only three other shows to receive the "Big Six" (Best Musical, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Direction, Best Book and Best Score), alongside Sweeney Todd, Hairspray and South Pacific. The Band's Visit has also won "Best Musical" awards from the Drama League, the New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Sasson Gabay, John Cariani, Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel, George Abud, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Bill Army, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Alok Tewari, Layan Elwazani, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Madison Micucci and James Rana. Musicians include Andrea Grody, Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

The North American Tour of The Band's Visit will launch in Providence, Rhode Island in June 2019. Exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date.

