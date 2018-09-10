VIDEO: HEAD OVER HEELS Cast Kick Off the 11th Season of Broadway Sessions

Watch the video below as BroadwayWorld exclusively takes you Inside Broadway SESSIONS featuring the cast of Head Over Heels!

On Thursday September 6th, the Broadway cast of Head Over Heels offered up gay and queer themed musical performances in celebration of HOH's themes of love, pride and acceptance. RuPaul's drag race favorite and HOH's 'Pythio', Peppermint, co-hosted the event with BROADWAY SESSIONS host, Ben Cameron.

You can watch the coverage below:

Described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week, the show was created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

Head Over Heels cast members who performed included Andrew Durand (Musidoris), Taylor Iman Jones (Mopsa), Jeremy Kushnier (Basilius), Bonnie Milligan (Pamela), Tom Alan Robbins (Dametas), Alexandra Socha (Philoclea), Amber Ardolino, Sharon Catherine Brown, Yurel Echezarreta, Lisa Finegold, Brian Flores, Ari Groover, Tanya Haglund, Brandon Hudson, Arica Jackson, Gregory Likes, Gavin Lodge, Samantha Pollino, Justin Prescott, Christine Shepard and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Head Over Heels is currently playing at Hudson Theatre featuring the music of The Go-Go's, concept and book by Jeff Whitty, direction by Michael Mayer, choreography by Spencer Liff and Musical Supervision and direction by Tom Kitt.

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net Follow Broadway Sessions on social media at @BwaySessions.

