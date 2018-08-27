Brief 8/27: The Stars Remember Neil Simon, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Legendary Playwright Neil Simon Dies at 91

by BWW News Desk - August 26, 2018

BroadwayWorld is sad to report that legendary playwright Neil Simon has died at 91. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Goodbye, Dolly! Watch Bette Midler Take Her Final Bow at the Last Performance of HELLO, DOLLY!

by BWW News Desk - August 26, 2018

Yesterday, August 25, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly! ended its historic Broadway run. Check out a video below of Bette Midler's final bow with the cast.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: BE MORE CHILL Cast and Fans Discuss the Show's Overnight Success

by Stage Tube - August 26, 2018

Fans have no chill when it comes to Be More Chill, the show making its off-Broadway debut now after taking the world by storm, seemingly overnight.. (more...)

4) Pie Shop Closed! SWEENEY TODD Concludes Off-Broadway Run Today

by BWW News Desk - August 26, 2018

Sweeney swings his last razor tonight! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the record-breaking Tooting Arts Club production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street concludes tonight, August 26, at Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street). After 636 performances 37,354 pies served, the award-winning production is the longest running production of Sweeney Todd on record.. (more...)

5) Damon J. Gillespie, Celia Gooding, Krystina Alabado And More Will Sing The High School Music Trilogy At Feinstein's/54 Below

by BWW News Desk - August 26, 2018

Get ready to Bop to the Top with your favorite Broadway stars at 54 Sings The High School Musical Trilogy on November 3, 2018 at 11:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Andrew Keenan-Bolger

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Planet Connections Presents 2018 Playwrights For A Cause: MY SEXUALITY IS... tonight!

-NYO Jazz Performs At Carnegie Hall tonight!

-Strindberg's CREDITORS Premieres In TNC's Dream Up Festival beginning today!

BWW Exclusive: Backstage with Richard Ridge: 90 Plays, 80 Films, and Lots of Stories- Catch Up with Stage and Screen Great- F. Murray Abraham

What we're geeking out over: John McCain Sings Barbra Streisand's Hits on SNL

What we're watching: Bonnie Milligan Talks Making Her Broadway Debut in HEAD OVER HEELS

Social Butterfly: Michael Crawford, Betty Buckley, and Many More Stage and Screen Stars Remember Neil Simon

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Andy Karl, who turns 45 today!

Andy Karl is currently starring on Broadway in Pretty Woman the Musical as Edward Lewis. Karl is an Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee who is equally at home on stage or screen.

On the New York stage, Karl has established himself as a major star both on and Off-Broadway. Most recently, Karl originated the lead role in the 2017 hit Broadway musical, Groundhog Day, and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the London run, then the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award on Broadway, in addition to a Drama League Award nomination and his third Tony Award nomination. Karl made his Broadway debut in Saturday Night Fever, first in the character of 'Joey', then in the lead role of 'Tony Manero' during its first national tour. In September 2004, Karl played 'Luke' in the premiere of Altar Boyz at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, later reprising his role in the Off-Broadway production. Karl also appeared in the Broadway cast of The Wedding Singer at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and was featured in multiple roles in the musical adaptation of Legally Blonde, first at the Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, then in the Broadway production. He went on to co-star in the stage adaptation of 9 to 5 playing 'Joe' in the pre-Broadway tryout in Los Angeles, and then in 2009 at Broadway's Marquis Theatre. In November 2012, Karl played 'Neville Landless' in the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood, for which he was nominated for a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical. In February 2014, Karl played the title role in Rocky on Broadway, earning his first Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. In 2015, he played 'Bruce Granit' in the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century and received his second consecutive Tony Award nomination, this time for Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Additional Broadway credits include Wicked and Jersey Boys.

Karl is best known to television audiences for his role as Sergeant Mike Dodds in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," which he played from 2015 to 2016.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles