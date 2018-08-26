Video Flashback: John McCain Sings Barbra Streisand's Hits on SNL

Aug. 26, 2018  

Former Senator John McCain passed away yesterday, August 25. To remember him, Paul Galanti, a former Navy pilot who was held alongside McCain in a North Vietnamese prisoner of war camp, shared his story with People.

"John McCain is an incredible guy," Galanti said. "He is one of the most courageous men I've known, with a hilarious sense of humor."

Galanti recommended that everyone check out a Saturday Night Live skit that McCain did in 2002 where he impersonated Barbra Streisand and sang some of her best-known songs.

"I've been in politics for over 20 years, and for over 20 years, I've had Barbra Streisand trying to do my job," McCain said in the skit. "So I decided to try my hand at her job."

Watch the video below!

Read more on People.

Video Flashback: John McCain Sings Barbra Streisand's Hits on SNL
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Watch DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Mallory Bechtel Perform a Revamped 'Requiem'
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of FROZEN Perform 'Love is an Open Door' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • VIDEO: Watch Caissie Levy Open Up About FROZEN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
  • VIDEO: Brandon Victor Dixon Shares What He Learned From JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE
  • VIDEO: Tina Arena, Hal Prince, Tim Rice and More Talk Reviving EVITA in Sydney
  • VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin Sings About What Makes a True 'Bullsh*t Artist' on Jordan Roth's THE BIRDS AND THE B.S.

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       