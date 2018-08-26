Michael Crawford, Betty Buckley, and Many More Stage and Screen Stars Remember Neil Simon

As BroadwayWorld has sadly reported, legendary playwright Neil Simon has died at 91. He passed away last night at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City due to complications from pneumonia.

Neil Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific, and performed playwrights in the world. He has received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer. Overall, he has garnered 17 Tony nominations and won three. In 1983 became the only living playwright to have a New York theatre, the Neil Simon Theatre, named in his honor.

Neil Simon's unparalleled career in the theater included more than thirty plays and musicals that opened on Broadway over a span of four decades.

Stars of stage and screen have taken to social media to pay their respects and remember the legendary playwright. Read a sampling of the posts below.

As we in the theatre world mourn today, I take comfort knowing that he's no doubt making them all laugh 'upstairs'! -MC - Michael Crawford (@CrawfordMichael) August 26, 2018

The final curtain has fallen for one of the gods of Broadway. Multiple #TonyAwards-winning playwright, librettist, screenwriter, and hitmaker Neil Simon has died at 91. Rest in peace. The @nytimes obit: https://t.co/XVgPLlEq9K pic.twitter.com/pZTtzYg0dU - The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) August 26, 2018

To say that #NeilSimon was one of the primary influences on my life and career would be an understatement. His work, as both a participant and audience, has defined and shaped me on my own journies and carr@eer trajectory. RIP to another lost legend. - Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 26, 2018

"There's no more money anyone can pay me that I need. There are no awards they can give me that I haven't won. I have no reason to write another play except that I am alive and I like to do it"-Neil Simon #RIP GIANT of the American Theatre #ThanksForTheLaughs pic.twitter.com/NZIVGPLdst - Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 26, 2018

Neil Simon - gone! A loss 4 the entire entertainment industry.

He could write a joke that would make you laugh, define the character, the situation, and even the world's problems. First time I met him he looked at me and said, "Where the hell did they find you?" What a gent. - Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) August 26, 2018

RIP #NeilSimon Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and librettist for Sweet Charity & Promises, Promises as well as writing the book for musical Little Me. He truly was the king of #Broadway comedy. pic.twitter.com/qlicguFVHZ - Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) August 26, 2018

R.I.P. Neil Simon. Grew up going to his plays in NYC. Always hoped I'd work for him at some point. - (((New York actor))) (@JoshMalina) August 26, 2018

Neil Simon brought a unique eye for life to stage and screen. Through sharp characters and dialogue, he prodded us - in laughter and tears - to contend with the traits that make us human. Another voice who understood the power of art in our American story now belongs to eternity. - Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 26, 2018

If you write comedy, if you write period, you learned something from Neil Simon. A truly great American storyteller. RIP. - Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) August 26, 2018

There is no American comedy writer whose work isn't influenced by the rhythm and music of Neil Simon's words. With gratitude, Doc. - Bill Prady (@billprady) August 26, 2018

A certain Broadway era is over with the death of writer Neil Simon. In 2004, he received a kidney transplant from his press agent, which is really getting your ten percent back. - Lucy Prebble (@lucyprebblish) August 26, 2018

A lot of my heroes are dying. What a sad few weeks this has been. #RIPNeilSimon



Neil Simon, a Master of Comedy on Broadway and Beyond, Is Dead at 91 https://t.co/F4qd2RQZve - Yvette Nicole Brown (@YNB) August 26, 2018

"For a man who wants to be his own master, to depend on no one else, to make life conform to his own visions rather than to follow the blueprints of others, playwriting is the perfect occupation." Neil Simon - Shaun Cassidy (@shaunpcassidy) August 26, 2018

What an enduring legacy Neil Simon leaves with his passing. The laughter and joy he leaves behind is priceless. pic.twitter.com/DniYQanbIP - Al Roker (@alroker) August 26, 2018

Neil Simon has died at 91. At his height, the most commercially successful playwright in Broadway history, and a giant, transformative force in American comedy. RIP. - Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) August 26, 2018

Gosh. Neil Simon. His plays entertained, inspired, and instructed me time and again, as did his first memoir Rewrites. I'll never forget auditioning for him. I wish it were a funny story, but instead it's just a treasured highlight. RIP. - Brett Ryback (@btryback) August 26, 2018

While rehearsing Biloxi Blues with #NeilSimon I watched him take a scene that wasn't working into a room down the hall, and come back 20 minutes later with a completely different scene that was better and funnier. And he did it over and over. Just a huge talent. RIP Neil pic.twitter.com/h9gRhFOjJF - William Sadler (@Wm_Sadler) August 26, 2018

I was blessed to have worked with the great Neil Simon. His work, even at worst, was a joy to behold. He made the world laugh for decades. He touched us. He enlightened us. He employed so many of us. I'm so grateful to have known him. Make God laugh, Doc. #NeilSimon - Jason Alexander (@IJasonAlexander) August 26, 2018

Neil Simon the true Sunshine Boy. Happy I got to have fun with him. Peace - Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) August 26, 2018

If no one ever took risks, Michaelangelo would have painted the Sistine floor. RIP #NeilSimon - Jason Forbach (@jtforbach) August 26, 2018

I think the coolest thing about #NeilSimon's legendary work is that people who know nothing about the theatre are familiar with SOMETHING he wrote, even if they don't know it. - Alex Boniello (@AlexBoniello) August 26, 2018

