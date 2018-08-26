Obituaries

Michael Crawford, Betty Buckley, and Many More Stage and Screen Stars Remember Neil Simon

Aug. 26, 2018  

As BroadwayWorld has sadly reported, legendary playwright Neil Simon has died at 91. He passed away last night at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City due to complications from pneumonia.

Neil Simon is widely regarded as one of the most successful, prolific, and performed playwrights in the world. He has received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer. Overall, he has garnered 17 Tony nominations and won three. In 1983 became the only living playwright to have a New York theatre, the Neil Simon Theatre, named in his honor.

Neil Simon's unparalleled career in the theater included more than thirty plays and musicals that opened on Broadway over a span of four decades.

Read his full obituary here.

Stars of stage and screen have taken to social media to pay their respects and remember the legendary playwright. Read a sampling of the posts below.

Back then in London at The Prince of Wales Theater when I got to work for the wonderful Neil Simon. And legends Burt Bacharach, Hal David & Michael Bennett & the great Broadway Producer David Merrick! ???? Thank you, @mrbryanjohn for this wonderful collage! ??

A post shared by Betty Lynn Buckley (@blbuckley) on Aug 26, 2018 at 12:10pm PDT

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Legendary Playwright Neil Simon Dies at 91
  • AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Play Broadway's Imperial Theatre
  • Breaking: Wouldn't She Be Loverly? Laura Benanti Will Take Over in MY FAIR LADY This October
  • West End THE KING AND I, with Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe, Will be Released in Cinemas Worldwide This Fall!
  • VIDEO: Goodbye, Dolly! Watch Bette Midler Take Her Final Bow at the Last Performance of HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Kristin Chenoweth Will Hit the Road This Fall in North American Tour!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       