Backstage with Richard Ridge: 90 Plays, 80 Films, and Lots of Stories- Catch Up with Stage and Screen Great- F. Murray Abraham

From his current gig as black ops specialist Dar Adal on Showtime's Homeland, to Cyrano, Shylock, Salieri and more, stage and screen star F. Murray Abraham's career has spanned over five decades, 90 plays and 80 films. Below, the 2018 Emmy nominee sits down with Richard Ridge to chat about some of his favorite roles, how he got into acting in the first place, and so much more.

A veteran of the stage, Abraham's credits include Chekhov's Uncle Vanya (Obie Award), Trumbo, Standup Shakespeare, the Italian tour of Notturno Pirandelliano, Susan Stroman's A Christmas Carol, the musical Triumph Of Love, A Month In The Country, the title roles in Cyrano de Bergerac, King Lear, Macbeth, Richard III, The Jew of Malta, The Seagull, Oedipus Rex, Creon, Angels In America (Broadway), The Ride Down Mt. Morgan, Waiting For Godot, The Caretaker, The Ritz, Sexual Perversity In Chicago, Duck Variations, A Life In The Theatre, Paper Doll The Threepenny Opera, The Mentor, and in Terrence McNally's It's Only A Play (Drama Desk Award nomination). He made his LA debut in Ray Bradbury's The Wonderful Ice Cream Suit and his NY debut as a Macy's Santa Claus, soon thereafter to Broadway in The Man In The Glass Booth, directed by Harold Pinter.



He appeared in Amadeus, for which he received the Academy Award® for 'Best Actor,' as well as Golden Globe® and L.A. Film Critics Awards. His other films include House Of Geraniums, The Bridge Of San Luis Rey, Where Love Begins, The Name Of The Rose, Finding Forrester, Scarface, The Bonfire Of The Vanities, The Ritz, Star Trek: Insurrection, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Inside Llewyn Davis, also the upcoming Robin Hood and How To Train Your Dragon 3.

Related Articles