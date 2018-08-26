VIDEO: BE MORE CHILL Cast and Fans Discuss the Show's Overnight Success

Fans have no chill when it comes to Be More Chill, the show making its off-Broadway debut now after taking the world by storm, seemingly overnight.

NBC New York chatted with some of the cast members and fans of the show to find out just what it is that is causing all the buzz.

Watch the full feature below!

The Be More Chill New York premiere production - directed by Stephen Brackett and choreographed by Chase Brock - is enjoying a sold-out limited off-Broadway engagement that was recently extended through September 30. It takes place at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC). For all performances throughout the engagement, a limited number of Be More Chill lottery tickets will be available exclusively through TodayTix for $29 each. For last-minute tickets to sold-out performances, join the cancellation line at the box office one hour prior to curtain for every show or check Ticket Central the day of the show.

Before arriving in New York, Be More Chill was an organic sensation, amassing an unprecedented following across various online platforms, with millions of fans from Brazil to Japan to New Jersey sharing fan art, streaming the album, and talking about the show. The cast recording, which has now racked up over 160 million streams worldwide, entered the Billboard "Broadway Top Ten" chart in its 97th week of release and is one of the only shows to enter the top 10 prior to a New York run. In 2017, Tumblr ranked Be More Chill as the #2 most talked-about musical on their platform, following Hamilton. The album is produced by Kurt Deutsch, Joe Iconis and Charlie Rosen.

The recording of Be More Chill features original cast members Jake Boyd (Jake), Gerard Canonico (Rich), Katlyn Carlson (Chloe), Will Connolly (Jeremy), Stephanie Hsu(Christine) Katie Ladner (Jenna Rolan), Lauren Marcus (Brooke), Eric William Morris (The Squip) George Salazar (Michael), and Paul Whitty (Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes/Scary Stockboy). The six-piece orchestra includes Nathan Dame (Conductor and Keyboard), Danny Jonokuchi (Theremin/Trumpet), Dan McMillan (Drums/Percussion), Josh Plotner(Vocoder/Reeds), Mike Rosengarten (Guitar) and Amanda Ruzza (Bass).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You