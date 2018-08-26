Pie Shop Closed! SWEENEY TODD Concludes Off-Broadway Run Today

Sweeney swings his last razor tonight! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the record-breaking Tooting Arts Club production of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street concludes tonight, August 26, at Barrow Street Theatre (27 Barrow Street). After 636 performances 37,354 pies served, the award-winning production is the longest running production of Sweeney Todd on record.

Immersing audiences in a completely new theatrical experience, this production of the classic tale of blood thirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club recreated Harrington's in a 69 seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its US debut in the 130 seat Barrow Street Theatre.

Before the final performance, we're flashing back through the show's off-Broadway journey...

