Damon J. Gillespie, Celia Gooding, Krystina Alabado And More Will Sing The High School Music Trilogy At Feinstein's/54 Below

Get ready to Bop to the Top with your favorite Broadway stars at 54 Sings The High School Musical Trilogy on November 3, 2018 at 11:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Have you always wanted to attend East High? Are you a Wildcat at heart? Join Broadway's hottest stars as we travel back to the glorious year of 2006, for a back to school bash you'll never forget. 54 Sings The High School Musical Trilogy will take you on a journey through all your favorite moments from the High School Musical trilogy, from the Troy and Gabriella ballads you love to cry to, to sassy mashups inspired by Sharpay Evans, and every choreographed basketball routine in between. It's the concert event your preteen self has always needed.

The cast includes Damon J. Gillespie (Rise), Celia Gooding (Jagged Little Pill), Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Krystina Alabado (This Ain't No Disco, American Psycho), Antonio Cipriano (Jagged Little Pill), Catherine Ricafort (Spongebob Squarepants the Musical, Allegiance), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked National Tour, American Psycho), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton Chicago Company, Head Over Heels), Natalie Walker (Puffs), Cameron Anika Hill, Jacob Haren (Book of Mormon), and Tyler Conroy. Further casting to be announced.

The concert is produced and directed by Aviva Sokolow, creator of the popular social media account, Humans of Broadway, with assistance from Spencer Gualdoni.

54 Sings The High School Musical Trilogy plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 3, 2018 at 11:30pm There is a $25 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You