Brief 8/15: Go Inside Opening Night of GETTIN THE BAND BACK TOGETHER, and More!

by BWW News Desk - August 14, 2018

Tectonic Theater Project announced today a benefit host and additional casting for LARAMIE: A LEGACY, a reading of The Laramie Project. (more...)

2) Tony Nominee Mark Baker Passes Away at 71

by BWW News Desk - August 14, 2018

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Mark Baker, a Broadway veteran and Tony nominee, passed away yesterday, August 13. He was 71 years old. . (more...)

3) Anthony Nuccio, Katie LaMark, Sam Harvey, and More to Lead ROCK OF AGES 10th Anniversary Tour

by BWW News Desk - August 14, 2018

Leading the cast are Anthony Nuccio as 'Drew Boley,' Katie LaMark as 'Sherrie Christian,' John-Michael Breen as 'Lonny,' Sam Harvey as 'Stacee Jaxx,' Ryan M. Hunt as 'Dennis,' Chris Renalds as 'Franz,' Kristina Walz as 'Regina,' Kenya Hamilton as 'Justice,' and Andrew Tebo as 'Hertz.' The tour will also feature Michael Bojtos, Emily Croft, Kyle Jurassic, Mark LaDuke, Carlina Parker, Darrell Wayne Purcell, Stephen Rochet, Zoe Unkovich, and Brenna Wahl.. (more...)

4) She's a Cool Mom! Jennifer Simard Joins Cast of MEAN GIRLS, Kerry Butler Exits September 9

by BWW News Desk - August 14, 2018

Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Disaster!, Hello, Dolly!) will join the cast of Mean Girls as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George beginning Tuesday, September 11.. (more...)

5) James Young, Kathy Fitzgerald, and More Complete Cast of CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Tour

by BWW News Desk - August 14, 2018

Complete casting has been announced for the national tour of Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY which will launch this September.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-Carol Burnett is Awarded the First Ladies Of Laughter Spirit Award tonight at Gotham Comedy Club!

BWW Exclusive: Together at Last! Inside Opening Night of GETTIN' THE BAND BACK TOGETHER on Broadway!

What we're geeking out over: Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte Plays Through the 'Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda'

What we're watching: Watch Ariana Grande and James Corden Perform the 'Soundtrack to TITANIC' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Social Butterfly: Watch My Little Ponies Defy Gravity

twitter will only let me post 2 minutes and 20 seconds of this video of ponies singing broadway but that's okay because it's worth your time. pic.twitter.com/u05KDPtMcX - Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) August 12, 2018

