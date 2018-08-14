VIDEO: Tuesday Blues? Watch My Little Ponies Defy Gravity

Aug. 14, 2018  

As the summer months wane and vacations come to an end, take a break from the humdrum for a musical theatre laugh. These two My Little Ponies are belting it out Broadway style with the classic Wicked anthem 'Defying Gravity'. Indulge yourself in the absurd below:

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz... but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships... until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story.



