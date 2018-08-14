VIDEO: Watch Ariana Grande and James Corden Perform the 'Soundtrack to TITANIC' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

On last night's episode of The Late Late Show, Ariana Grande and James Corden celebrated the love story of Jack and Rose in "Titanic" with a live performance of 13 songs in front of nine different sets all done in one take.

Track list:

1. Come Sail Away - Styx

2. Rich Girl - Hall & Oates

3. The Way I Are - Timbaland

4. Learn To Fly - Foo Fighters

5. Just Dance - Lady Gaga

6. Steal My Girl - One Direction

7. Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

8. Ride Wit Me - Nelly

9. Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice

10. Timber - Pitbull ft. Ke$ha

11. Never Gonna Give You Up - Rick Astley

12. Bye Bye Bye - NSYNC

13. My Heart Will Go On - Celine Dion

