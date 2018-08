Anthony Nuccio, Katie LaMark, Sam Harvey, and More to Lead ROCK OF AGES 10th Anniversary Tour

The tour cast has been announced for the 10th anniversary tour of ROCK OF AGES.

Leading the cast are Anthony Nuccio as "Drew Boley," Katie LaMark as "Sherrie Christian," John-Michael Breen as "Lonny," Sam Harvey as "Stacee Jaxx," Ryan M. Hunt as "Dennis," Chris Renalds as "Franz," Kristina Walz as "Regina," Kenya Hamilton as "Justice," and Andrew Tebo as "Hertz." The tour will also feature Michael Bojtos, Emily Croft, Kyle Jurassic, Mark LaDuke, Carlina Parker, Darrell Wayne Purcell, Stephen Rochet, Zoe Unkovich, and Brenna Wahl.

It's 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip when a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.'s most famous rock club, ROCK OF AGES allows fans to rock out once again to their favorite '80s hits. Featuring the music of iconic bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among many others, this Tenth Anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned ROCK OF AGES into a global phenomenon.

ROCK OF AGES opened April 7, 2009 on Broadway and played more than 2,300 performances at the Brooks Atkinson and Helen Hayes Theatres earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. The show also enjoyed successful national and international tours and, in 2012, was turned into a major motion picture by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. With a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the tenth anniversary tour is being directed by Martha Banta and choreographed by Janet Rothermel. Tour stops are planned across the country starting October 2018 with additional dates to be announced.

For more information on casting and dates, visit the tour website at www.rockofagesmusicaltour.com







