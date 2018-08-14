VIDEO: Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte Plays Through the 'Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda'

Aug. 14, 2018  

Broadway YouTuber Michael Korte is back with a powerful new video, the "Evolution of Lin-Manuel Miranda"

The soulful video acts as not only a celebration of Lin's musical creations but as a tribute to Puerto Rico. All funds raised by the video will go directly to the Hispanic Federation, a charity close to both Korte & Miranda.

The video features vocalists Brooke Simpson, Jasmin Cruz, Mark Jospeh, Aaron Encinas & Jessica Muchow. The video was directed by Baxter Stapleton and the music was arranged by Bryson Camper.

The video features songs from In The Heights, Bring It On, 21 Chump Street, Hamilton, Moana & Lin's track 'Almost Like Praying.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



