Samira Wiley, Randy Rainbow, Among Additional Stars Announced for LARAMIE: A LEGACY, Anderson Cooper to Host

Tectonic Theater Project announced today a benefit host and additional casting for LARAMIE: A LEGACY, a reading of The Laramie Project honoring the life and legacy of Matthew Shepard for the 20th anniversary of his death, on Monday, September 24th at 7pm at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College.

Joining the cast is Emmy Award nominee Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale, Orange is the New Black), Olympic bronze medalist and U.S. Figure Skating champion Adam Rippon in his stage debut, YouTube star and comedian Randy Rainbow, and Critic's Choice Television Award nominee Asia Kate Dillon (John Wick 3: Parabellum, Billions).

They join previously announced performers Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (Hedwig & The Angry Inch; "How I Met Your Mother"); Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Mary Louise Parker (Proof, "Weeds"); and Tony Award winner Billy Porter (Kinky Boots); joining the original company of The Laramie Project: Stephen Belber, Amanda Gronich, Mercedes Herrero, Andy Paris, Greg Pierotti, Barbara Pitts McAdams and Kelli Simpkins, with Tectonic Theater Project company member Scott Barrow. Tectonic Theater Project founder and Artistic Director Moisés Kaufman and company member Jimmy Maize direct.

Emmy and Peabody Award winning journalist Anderson Cooper will host the evening's benefit reception.

Twenty years ago, the eyes of the nation were drawn to Laramie, Wyoming after the hate crime murder of Matthew Shepard. In the following weeks, the Matthew Shepard Foundation was founded and members of Tectonic Theater Project traveled from New York to Laramie to conduct interviews with the people of the town. These interviews formed the basis of The Laramie Project, which has become one of the most performed contemporary plays in the world. On September 24, 2018, the Matthew Shepard Foundation and Tectonic Theater Project will present LARAMIE: A LEGACY, a benefit reading of The Laramie Project to honor the progress made over the last two decades to erase hate.

Additional casting will be announced.

Proceeds from LARAMIE: A LEGACY will benefit both the Matthew Shepard Foundation and Tectonic Theater Project, and their concurrent missions to educate and erase hate across the country through theater and activism. Company initiatives include Tectonic Theater Project's Moment Work Institute, which trains over 1,000 students and emerging artists each year in Tectonic's unique and powerful theater-making technique and The Matthew Shepard Foundation's continuing programs to foster a more caring and just world, including hate crime trainings for hundreds of police annually.

Tickets are available now by visiting www.laramiealegacy.org.

Host Committee Chairs for LARAMIE: A LEGACY are Mark Gude and Paul Sekhri. Vice-Chairs are Eric K. Fanning and Ben Masri Cohen. Celebrity Host Committee members are Sally Field, Jane Fonda, Tony Kushner, Laura Linney, Steve Martin and Mercedes Ruehl.

