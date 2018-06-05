Brief 6/5: Theater Fans' Choice Awards Winners, SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS Opens at MTC, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news. Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - June 04, 2018

Now in our 16th year, BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we gave you a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows. Voting is now closed and this year's winners are.... (more...)

2) No Decision Set On Ruthie Ann Miles' Return To THE KING AND I in London

by Alan Henry - June 04, 2018

BroadwayWorld previously reported that Naoko Mori and Ruthie Ann Miles would share the role of Lady Thiang in the West End production of THE KING AND I. We've just learned no final decision on Ruthie Ann Miles' participation in the production has been made.. (more...)

3) Photo Coverage: Meet the Winners of the 2018 Drama Desk Awards: Jessie Mueller, Ethan Slater, Andrew Garfield & More!

by Linda Lenzi - June 04, 2018

Winners for the 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced just last night at The Town Hall. In keeping with Drama Desk's mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway during the 2017-2018 New York Theater season in the same competitive categories.. (more...)

4) MEAN GIRLS Earns Highest Cast Album Debut on Billboard 200 in Over a Year

by Stephanie Wild - June 04, 2018

Billboard has reported that the Mean Girls cast album has debuted at Number One on the cast albums chart and Number 42 on the all-genre Billboard 200, making it the highest debut for a cast album in over a year.. (more...)

5) Photo Flash: Game On! First Look at Paper Mill's HALF TIME

by BWW News Desk - June 04, 2018

Paper Mill Playhouse is currently hosting the East Coast premiere of Half Time, a new musical. Get a first look at the company in action below!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-SUGAR IN OUR WOUNDS opens tonight at MTC!

BWW Exclusive: Zooming in on the Tony Nominees: Katrina Lenk

Set Your DVR...

-Mandy Patinkin will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN!

-Sutton Foster will appear on THE TODAY SHOW!

-Jane Krakowski will appear on THE TODAY SHOW!

-The cast of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS will appear on THE VIEW!

-Jim Parsons will appear on THE ELLEN SHOW!

-Younger Returns on TV Land starring Sutton Foster!

What we're geeking out over: Stars of the Season Hit the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Red Carpet!

What we're watching: The Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS Reveal Their Favorite Go-Go's Songs!

Social Butterfly: Watch The Cast Of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Take Their Curtain Call!

Curtain call at @americanrep @jaggedmusical #JaggedLittlePillART! A post shared by BroadwayWorld (@officialbroadwayworld) on Jun 2, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

