BWW Awards

The Results Are In! ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS & More Win BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Jun. 4, 2018  

Now in our 16th year, BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we gave you a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

Voting is now closed and this year's winners are...

The Results Are In! ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS & More Win BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Best Book of a Musical
Tina Fey - Mean Girls

Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown - Once On This Island

Best Costume Design
David Zinn - SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden - Once On This Island

Best Direction of a Play
John Tiffany - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Alex Newell - Once On This Island

Best Featured Actor in a Play
Nathan Lane - Angels in America

Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Lea Salonga - Once On This Island

Best Featured Actress in a Play
Noma Dumezweni - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Ethan Slater - SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Garfield - Angels in America

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Hailey Kilgore - Once On This Island

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Glenda Jackson - Three Tall Women

Best Lighting Design
Jules Fisher, Peggy Eisenhauer - Once On This Island

Best Long-Running Broadway Show
Hamilton

Best Musical
SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Off-Broadway Musical
Jersey Boys

Best Off-Broadway Play
Puffs

Best Orchestrations
AnnMarie Milazzo, Michael Starobin - Once On This Island

Best Play
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Revival of a Musical
Once On This Island

Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America

Best Scenic Design
Dane Laffrey - Once On This Island

Best Score
Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani, Lil' C, David Bowie, Brian Eno, Tom Kenny, Andy Paley, Tom Kitt - SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski - Once On This Island

Best Sound Design of a Play
Gareth Fry - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Stage to Screen Production
The Greatest Showman - Twentieth Century Fox

Best Touring Production
Hamilton

Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble
Once On This Island

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Who Won Big at the Drama Desk Awards? Full List!
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL in Las Vegas
  • Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE Set to Open in London November 2018
  • Just Because It's June... Leslie Uggams Passes On Advice to CAROUSEL's Renee Fleming
  • VIDEO: Chatting with Broadway Legend Betty Buckley
  • Kathy Fitzgerald, Dan DeLuca, and More Complete Cast for The Muny's MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       