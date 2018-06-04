The Results Are In! ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS & More Win BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards
Now in our 16th year, BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we gave you a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.
Voting is now closed and this year's winners are...
Best Book of a Musical
Tina Fey - Mean Girls
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown - Once On This Island
Best Costume Design
David Zinn - SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden - Once On This Island
Best Direction of a Play
John Tiffany - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Alex Newell - Once On This Island
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Nathan Lane - Angels in America
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Lea Salonga - Once On This Island
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Noma Dumezweni - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Ethan Slater - SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Andrew Garfield - Angels in America
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Hailey Kilgore - Once On This Island
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Glenda Jackson - Three Tall Women
Best Lighting Design
Jules Fisher, Peggy Eisenhauer - Once On This Island
Best Long-Running Broadway Show
Hamilton
Best Musical
SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Off-Broadway Musical
Jersey Boys
Best Off-Broadway Play
Puffs
Best Orchestrations
AnnMarie Milazzo, Michael Starobin - Once On This Island
Best Play
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Revival of a Musical
Once On This Island
Best Revival of a Play
Angels in America
Best Scenic Design
Dane Laffrey - Once On This Island
Best Score
Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani, Lil' C, David Bowie, Brian Eno, Tom Kenny, Andy Paley, Tom Kitt - SpongeBob SquarePants
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski - Once On This Island
Best Sound Design of a Play
Gareth Fry - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Best Stage to Screen Production
The Greatest Showman - Twentieth Century Fox
Best Touring Production
Hamilton
Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble
Once On This Island