The Results Are In! ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS & More Win BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Now in our 16th year, BroadwayWorld's Theater Fans' Choice Awards are, by FAR, the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we gave you a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.

Voting is now closed and this year's winners are...

Best Book of a Musical

Tina Fey - Mean Girls

Best Choreography

Camille A. Brown - Once On This Island

Best Costume Design

David Zinn - SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden - Once On This Island

Best Direction of a Play

John Tiffany - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Alex Newell - Once On This Island

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Nathan Lane - Angels in America

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Lea Salonga - Once On This Island

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Noma Dumezweni - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Ethan Slater - SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield - Angels in America

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Hailey Kilgore - Once On This Island

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson - Three Tall Women

Best Lighting Design

Jules Fisher, Peggy Eisenhauer - Once On This Island

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Hamilton

Best Musical

SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Jersey Boys

Best Off-Broadway Play

Puffs

Best Orchestrations

AnnMarie Milazzo, Michael Starobin - Once On This Island

Best Play

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Revival of a Musical

Once On This Island

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

Best Scenic Design

Dane Laffrey - Once On This Island

Best Score

Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., Domani, Lil' C, David Bowie, Brian Eno, Tom Kenny, Andy Paley, Tom Kitt - SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Peter Hylenski - Once On This Island

Best Sound Design of a Play

Gareth Fry - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Best Stage to Screen Production

The Greatest Showman - Twentieth Century Fox

Best Touring Production

Hamilton

Broadway's Backbone Best Musical Ensemble

Once On This Island

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You