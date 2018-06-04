Photo Coverage: Stars of the Season Hit the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Red Carpet

An afternoon Island Celebration! The 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held at Circle in the Square on the set of the TONY Nominated Broadway Revival of Once on This Island on Monday afternoon. Check out photos below to see the stars of the season stroll down the red carpet, sporting their 'festive island' best!

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist Peter Filichia, the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony is produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors headed by Dale Badway (President) with Tom Lynch (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler (Treasurer), and Michael Kostel. Directed by Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), the afternoon's activities include a special performance by Tony Award-winner Phillip Boykin (Porgy & Bess).

Theatre World Alum Tony Award-winner Bernadette Peters (Hello, Dolly!) will bestow the John Willis Award on castmate Victor Garber, and the grand dame of theatre Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women) will present the Dorothy Loudon Award to Ben Edelman. Presenters include Nicholas Barasch, Daniel N. Durant, Cynthia Erivo, Anita Gillette, Rodney Hicks, Marin Ireland, Baayork Lee, Lea Salonga, Wesley Taylor, and more.

The 2018 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance are Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Jamie Brewer (Amy and the Orphans), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Johnny Flynn (Hangmen), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), James McArdle (Angels in America), Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Charlie Stemp (Hello, Dolly!), and Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living).

Photos by Walter McBride



The 74th Annual Theatre World Awards at Circle in the Square on June 4, 2018 in New York City.



Wesley Taylor



Wesley Taylor



Rodney Hicks



Rodney Hicks



Dale Badway



Dale Badway



Anita Gillette



Anita Gillette



Neil Pepe



Neil Pepe



Peter Filicia



Katy Sullivan



Katy Sullivan



Daniel N. Durant



Daniel N. Durant



Daniel N. Durant



Baayork Lee



Baayork Lee



Jamie Brewer



Jamie Brewer



Jamie Brewer



Ethan Slater



Ethan Slater



Ethan Slater



Nicholas Barasch



Nicholas Barasch



Victor Garber



Victor Garber



Denise Gough



Denise Gough



Denise Gough



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Celia Keenan-Bolger



Marin Ireland



Marin Ireland



Harry Hadden-Paton



Harry Hadden-Paton



Harry Hadden-Paton



Lauren Ridloff



Lauren Ridloff



Lauren Ridloff



Lauren Ridloff



Lauren Ridloff



Charlie Stemp



Charlie Stemp



Charlie Stemp



Hailey Kilgore



Hailey Kilgore

Haley Kilgore



Glenda Jackson



Glenda Jackson



Glenda Jackson and Lionel Larner



Anthony Boyle



Anthony Boyle



Anthony Boyle



Noma Dumezweni



Noma Dumezweni



Noma Dumezweni



Noma Dumezweni



Lea Salonga



Lea Salonga



Lea Salonga



Daphne Rubin-Vega



Daphne Rubin-Vega



Daphne Rubin-Vega



James McArdle



James McArdle



James McArdle



James McArdle



Ben Edelman



Ben Edelman



Ben Edelman



Cynthia Erivo



Cynthia Erivo



Cynthia Erivo



Jane Summerhays



Jane Summerhays