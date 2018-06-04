2018 AWARDS SEASON
Photo Coverage: Stars of the Season Hit the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Red Carpet

Jun. 4, 2018  

An afternoon Island Celebration! The 74th Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held at Circle in the Square on the set of the TONY Nominated Broadway Revival of Once on This Island on Monday afternoon. Check out photos below to see the stars of the season stroll down the red carpet, sporting their 'festive island' best!

Hosted annually by well-known theater journalist Peter Filichia, the 74th Annual Theatre World Awards ceremony is produced by Theatre World Awards, Inc. Board of Directors headed by Dale Badway (President) with Tom Lynch (Vice-President), Stephen Wilde (Secretary), Honorable Ilene Zatkin-Butler (Treasurer), and Michael Kostel. Directed by Stephen Nachamie (She Loves Me), the afternoon's activities include a special performance by Tony Award-winner Phillip Boykin (Porgy & Bess).

Theatre World Alum Tony Award-winner Bernadette Peters (Hello, Dolly!) will bestow the John Willis Award on castmate Victor Garber, and the grand dame of theatre Glenda Jackson (Three Tall Women) will present the Dorothy Loudon Award to Ben Edelman. Presenters include Nicholas Barasch, Daniel N. Durant, Cynthia Erivo, Anita Gillette, Rodney Hicks, Marin Ireland, Baayork Lee, Lea Salonga, Wesley Taylor, and more.

The 2018 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance are Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Jamie Brewer (Amy and the Orphans), Noma Dumezweni (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Johnny Flynn (Hangmen), Denise Gough (Angels in America), Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Hailey Kilgore (Once on This Island), James McArdle (Angels in America), Lauren Ridloff (Children of a Lesser God), Ethan Slater (SpongeBob SquarePants), Charlie Stemp (Hello, Dolly!), and Katy Sullivan (Cost of Living).

Photos by Walter McBride

The 74th Annual Theatre World Awards at Circle in the Square on June 4, 2018 in New York City.

Wesley Taylor

Wesley Taylor

Rodney Hicks

Rodney Hicks

Dale Badway

Dale Badway

Anita Gillette

Anita Gillette

Neil Pepe

Neil Pepe

Peter Filicia

Katy Sullivan

Katy Sullivan

Daniel N. Durant

Daniel N. Durant

Daniel N. Durant

Baayork Lee

Baayork Lee

Jamie Brewer

Jamie Brewer

Jamie Brewer

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Nicholas Barasch

Nicholas Barasch

Victor Garber

Victor Garber

Denise Gough

Denise Gough

Denise Gough

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Celia Keenan-Bolger

Marin Ireland

Marin Ireland

Harry Hadden-Paton

Harry Hadden-Paton

Harry Hadden-Paton

Lauren Ridloff

Lauren Ridloff

Lauren Ridloff

Lauren Ridloff

Lauren Ridloff

Charlie Stemp

Charlie Stemp

Charlie Stemp

Hailey Kilgore

Hailey Kilgore

Haley Kilgore

Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson and Lionel Larner

Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle

Anthony Boyle

Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni

Noma Dumezweni

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

James McArdle

James McArdle

James McArdle

James McArdle

Ben Edelman

Ben Edelman

Ben Edelman

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Jane Summerhays

Jane Summerhays

