Photo Coverage: Meet the Winners of the 2018 Drama Desk Awards: Jessie Mueller, Ethan Slater, Andrew Garfield & More!

Jun. 4, 2018  

Winners for the 63rd Annual Drama Desk Awards were announced just last night at The Town Hall. In keeping with Drama Desk's mission, nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway during the 2017-2018 New York Theater season in the same competitive categories.

The evening included performances by: Gizel Jiménez ("Sundays" from Miss You Like Hell), Lindsay Mendez and Alexander Gemignani ("When The Children Are Asleep" from Carousel) Ashley Park ("Bung Uh Ree Sae (Mute Bird)" from KPOP), Karen Ziemba (In Memoriam)

Presenters included: Drama Desk winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton), Drama Desk winner Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Drama Desk winner Jane Greenwood (The Little Foxes), Drama Desk winner Stephen McKinley Henderson (A Raisin In The Sun), Drama Desk winner Bill Irwin (The Iceman Cometh), Drama Desk winner Andy Karl(Groundhog Day), Drama Desk winner Mimi Lien (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Drama Desk winner Brian Stokes Mitchell (Shuffle Along), Drama Desk nominee Orfeh (Pretty Woman), Drama Desk winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Jitney), Drama Desk winner Saycon Sengbloh (Eclipsed), and Drama Desk winner Mary Testa (The Government Inspector).

The Drama Desk was founded in 1949 to explore key issues in the theater and to bring together critics and writers in an organization to support the ongoing development of theater in New York. The organization began presenting its awards in 1955, and it is the only critics' organization to honor achievement in the theater with competition among Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off-Off Broadway productions in the same categories.

Click here for the full list of winners and check out photos from the winners room with Andrew Garfield, Glenda Jackson, Ethan Slater, Jessie Mueller and more below!

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi

Tina Fey

Tina Fey

Joshua Harmon

Andre Bishop

Andrew Garfield

Jordan Roth and Tim Levy

JJordan Roth, Tony Kushner and Tim Levy

Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson

Glenda Jackson and Andrew Garfield

Jessie Mueller

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater

Ethan Slater and Jessie Mueller

Lindsay Mendez

Gavin Lee

Gavin Lee

David Friedman and Peter Kellogg

Juan Castrano

Justin Peck

Imogen Heap

Jonathan Tunick

School Girls; OR, African Mean Girls Play

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer

Charles LaPointe

Neil Austin

Catherine Zuber

Billy Crudup

Andy Nyman and Andrew O'Connor

Michael Curry

Sean Carvajal

Jamie Brewer

Tina Landau

Nathan Lane

